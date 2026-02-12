3 Invesco Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Founded in 1978, Invesco Ltd. had $2.2 trillion in preliminary assets under management as of Dec. 31, 2025. With nearly 750 investment professionals and more than 8,400 employees, the company offers a wide range of financial services through its offices in 26 countries.

This renowned global investment management company offers financial solutions through a diverse set of investment vehicles across major equity, fixed-income and alternative asset classes. Mutual funds managed by the company include both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and international funds.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Invesco mutual funds, viz., Invesco Main Street ( MSIGX), Invesco Global Strategic Income (OPSIX) and Invesco Small Cap Value (VSCAX). Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Invesco mutual funds.

Invesco Main Street fund seeks a high total return. MSIGX invests mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies of different capitalization ranges, presently focusing on large-capitalization issuers.

Invesco Main Street fund has three-year annualized returns of 19%. As of October 2025, MSIGX held 66 issues with 9.6% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Invesco Global Strategic Income fund seeks a high current income by investing mainly in debt securities. OPSIX invests in debt securities of issuers in three market sectors — foreign governments and companies, U.S. government securities and lower-rated high-yield securities of U.S. and foreign companies (junk bonds).

Invesco Global Strategic Income fund has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%. Hemant Baijal has been one of the fund managers of OPSIX since 2018.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund seeks capital appreciation. VSCAX invests in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of small-capitalization companies that the fund's investment adviser believes are undervalued.

Invesco Small Cap Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 22.2%. VSCAX has an expense ratio of 1.05%.

