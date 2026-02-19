3 Intriguing Dividend Stocks to Buy Now: AGRO, AU, DLX

It’s not always easy to find fairly valued, dividend-generating stocks with compelling or expanding niches in their industries.

Companies that fit this profile are frequently viewed as worthy portfolio candidates, and three such stocks are standing out among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list at the moment.

Having dividend yields above 3% and trading at sharp discounts to the S&P 500 in terms of their P/E valuations, these highly-rated stocks are starting to occupy advantageous positions within their markets.

Adecoagro – AGRO

Stock Price: $8

With South America regarded as one of the world’s major agricultural centers, Adecoagro AGRO stock looks appealing, with farming crops and other agricultural products in Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay.

Adecoagro is engaged in cattle and dairy operations, with it noteworthy that the U.S. is dealing with a significant cattle shortage, especially as it relates to the beef cow herd. This could potentially put Adecoagro and other South American cattle producers in a beneficial position at least indirectly, in terms of higher beef prices even though its real leverage stems from agricultural commodities (corn, rice, soy, sugar, etc).

The risk-to-reward is very appealing with Adecoagro's stock trading under $10 a share and at a lowly valued 7X forward earnings multiple. Plus, Adecoagro is expected to post a sharp rebound in EPS this year, with projections at $1.21. It’s also noteworthy that AGRO shares trade at less than 1X forward sales, with Adecoagro’s annual revenue projected to drift back over $1 billion.

What certainly draws investors’ attention is that this cheaply priced stock has a 4.01% annual dividend yield that the company has increased six times in the last five years, with an impressive annualized growth rate of 17.81% during this period. Most enticing to income-seeking investors that may be looking to avoid significant volatility in the process, is that AGRO has a tight nit 52-week range of $6.89-$11.79.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti – AU

Stock Price: $107

The next stock doesn’t need quite the introduction, as AngloGold Ashanti AU has been one of the notable winners of sky-high gold prices, which have continued to hit historic peaks of nearly $5,000 per ounce.

Headquartered in Colorado, the international gold miner has operations throughout the Americas, Australia, and Africa. AngloGold’s high-double-digit top and bottom line growth has remained captivating, lifting its stock by nearly 500% in the last three years.

Trading near a 52-week high of $115 a share, AU still trades at a very reasonable 12X forward earnings multiple and offers a 3.36% annual dividend yield that has kept investors engaged after such an extensive rally. When including dividends, AngloGold’s total return in the last five years is 525%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Deluxe Corporation – DLX

Stock Price: $27

Rounding out the list is Deluxe Corporation DLX, a payments and data solutions provider that offers a variety of fintech solutions to merchants and B2B customers.

Starting to be a disruptor in the fintech space, it’s a rarity to see a technology-driven payment solutions provider with a juicy dividend. Deluxe’s annual yield is at a very sizable 4.39%, while Block XYZ, for example, doesn’t offer a payout, and this towers over PayPal’s PYPL 1.35%.

Transforming well beyond its legacy check-printing business, Deluxe’s focus on higher growth, higher-margin segments like payments and data solutions has appeased investors. To that point, Deluxe stock has rallied 60% in the last year and is near a 52-week high of $28 a share, but still trades at just 6X forward earnings with EPS expected to rise 12% in FY26 to $4.11.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (AU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deluxe Corporation (DLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.