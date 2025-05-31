3 International Vacations That Are Cheaper Than an iPhone

While the price of the latest smartphone can easily top $1,000, that same amount can cover an entire international getaway. For budget-conscious travelers, these destinations offer remarkable value without sacrificing beauty, culture, or adventure.

From South America’s colorful coastlines to Europe’s architectural gems, here are three international vacations that are cheaper than an iPhone.

Cartagena, Colombia

Budget-conscious travelers can experience Colombia for a fraction of the cost of a new iPhone. With round-trip flights from the East Coast under $400, they’ll have plenty left over to enjoy Cartagena’s vibrant culture, historic charm, and nearby island escapes.

Cynthia Matthews von Berg, a family travel blogger, recommended flying into Cartagena and enjoying the colorful architecture, food, and easy beach access. She and her family stayed in Getsemani, a colorful neighborhood just outside the walled Old Town.

“Getsemani is funky, and while still touristy, much less crowded than Old Town Cartegena,” said Matthews von Berg. “We stayed at Casa Villa Colonia, where two adults can stay in September for about four nights for a total of $290. You’ll find a small pool on the roof, and breakfast [is] included.”

In addition, Cartagena’s layered history shapes its vibe, where Spanish, Indigenous, and African influences converge in its food, music, and architecture.

“You can explore an Old Spanish Ford, take a day trip to a mud volcano, or go snorkeling at Playa Blanca,” Matthews von Berg said. “If you have a few extra days, take a boat out to the Rosario Islands for some truly relaxing island time. Water taxis cost about 70,000 (Colombian) pesos each way, or about $17.”

Matthews von Berg recommended visiting Cartagena from December through April, during Colombia’s dry season, for more affordable prices.

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam delivers sleek architecture, bold design, and vibrant culture at a fraction of the cost of more famous European cities. With round-trip flights from the eastern United States for as low as $332, it’s an accessible destination for travelers looking to stretch their budget without sacrificing experience.

“Amsterdam isn’t the only city in the Netherlands with a river scene,” said Devin Rank, an account executive at Finn Partners representing a&o Hostels Rotterdam. “Rotterdam is one of the most active cities in the country, with a striking skyline and access to vibrant nightlife and museums.”

Travelers can stay at a&o Hostels Rotterdam for as little as 15 euros a night (about $17), according to Rank, who said that the property is located within walking distance of top cultural sites.

For food lovers, the Markthal is a must. It is a free-to-enter architectural icon that is home to dozens of local food stalls beneath a massive ceiling mural. To score the best deals, Rank suggested visiting during the shoulder season (March to May or September to early November), when flights and hotels are typically more affordable.

Rank said that while Rotterdam is highly walkable, public transportation is an often-overlooked expense that can add up quickly for travelers hopping between neighborhoods or cities. Expect to pay about $1.60 and $3.20 per ride for public transportation. Consider an unlimited day pass to save even more.

Lima, Peru

Lima, Peru, is one of the most affordable international destinations for U.S. travelers, with round-trip flights from major cities often under $500. Once there, visitors can enjoy world-class cuisine, rich history, and ocean views, all for far less than the cost of a new iPhone.

Travelers should expect to pay between $40 to $45 for daily costs thanks to affordable lodging, reliable public transportation, and inexpensive, high-quality food, said Carolina Martínez, Communications Manager at GuruWalk, an online platform for free walking tours.

“Lima’s coastal views, colonial architecture, and world-renowned cuisine offer enormous value for budget-conscious travelers,” Martínez said.

Martínez said visitors can enjoy free walking tours through Lima’s historic center and the bohemian Barranco district to learn more about the city.

In addition, Martínez recommended visiting in the shoulder seasons (March to May or September to November), when prices are lower and crowds thinner. To save even more, focus on outdoor attractions like the Malecón, a scenic clifftop path with ocean views, and ask local guides for hidden-gem eateries that offer authentic flavors at local prices.

Finally, travelers should also plan for commonly overlooked expenses like tips for guides, SIM cards, and entrance fees to archaeological sites, which aren’t always included in free excursions.

