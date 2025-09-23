3 International Stocks with Rising Short Interest

Short interest is an imperfect but useful indicator of investor sentiment. Healthy pullbacks on even the most bullish stocks are a normal part of a healthy market.

As we enter the fourth quarter, elevated short interest may be weighing on some international stocks that have made strong gains in 2025. International stocks have been somewhat more attractive as U.S. investors look for diversification.

However, the three stocks on this list show a recent spike in short interest as investors may see warning signs in the companies’ underlying businesses.

Samsonite Stock: Rising Short Interest Despite Strong Rally

One month doesn’t signal a trend, but it’s something for investors in Samsonite Group (OTCMKTS: SMSEY) to watch. The company is a leading global designer of luggage, travel bags, and accessories.

Demand for travel explains why Samsonite stock is up over 123% in the last five years. However, the latest consumer spending data suggests a shift from services back to goods, so investors should be careful before buying into the recent rally.

Short interest represents only a tiny fraction of the company’s float. That said, it’s spiked by over 500% in the last month while the stock has climbed 3.75%, continuing a rally that has been ongoing for the previous three months.

Investors will also note that the stock is attractively valued at around 10x earnings, with manageable debt and an annual dividend yielding over 3%. However, elevated short interest suggests that some investors note that year-over-year (YoY) revenue and earnings have been declining for the last several quarters. That could reflect the long purchase cycles for the company’s products.

Burberry Stock Faces Luxury Fatigue and Brand Overhaul

A similar story is playing out with the stock of Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS: BURBY). The British company is known for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. BURBY stock is up 25% for the year and 12.5% in the last three months.

Short interest is only a fraction of the float, but it has increased about 75% in the last month. It’s worth noting that while BURBY stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating, the stock is down about 8.5% in the last month.

Burberry is attempting to revive its brand under the leadership of a new chief executive officer, Joshua Schulman. He is trying to correct what he believes were his predecessor's mistakes, which took the company away from an identifiable Britishness that consumers could relate to.

That said, a report by McKinsey & Co. suggests that after a strong run, factors such as “luxury fatigue” and geopolitical uncertainty may offset any catalyst from lower interest rates. In its last two earnings reports, Walmart has highlighted a statistically significant trend of higher-income consumers frequenting the stores to maximize their purchasing power.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Surges but Risks Remain High

Fury Gold Mines Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: FURY) is a Canadian company in the exploration and development stage. That explains why the stock is up 78% in 2025, 36% in the last three months, and 34.87% in the previous month.

However, short interest in FURY stock is up 303% in the last months. Once again, this is a tiny percentage of the overall float. Still, it’s noteworthy at a time when basic materials stocks, particularly gold mining stocks, are among the best performers.

The reason is simple. Fury is still in the exploration stage. The company is not only unprofitable, but also in the pre-revenue stage. Investors looking to get involved in the mining sector have better short-term options.

FURY stock isn’t widely covered by analysts, but the lone analyst on MarketBeat gives the stock a Buy rating with a price target of $1.40, an increase of over 110%. Speculative investors who believe in the long-term outlook for precious metals may find the stock attractive at this level.

