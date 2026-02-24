3 Industrial Chip Stocks Riding a New Semiconductor Supercycle in 2026

Industrial semiconductor makers are on fire this year, as their results and outlook affirm a shifting market dynamic and the onset of a multiyear supercycle. The supercycle is underpinned by inventory normalization in critical markets, including automotive, communications, and consumer, and the build-out of AI infrastructure and shift toward smart technology.

Three industrial semiconductor leaders sit right at the center of this demand shift, with improving fundamentals and room for further upside in 2026.

Analog Devices Bridges the Gap Between Reality and Digital

Analog Devices (NASDAQ: ADI) is crucial to the semiconductor industry for its high-performance, mixed-signal, and signal-processing devices. Its products literally bridge the gap between reality and the digital world, digitizing analog signals and sending them where they need to go. Results for Q1 fiscal year 2026 (FY2026) show sustained revenue growth for a fourth consecutive quarter, with acceleration over the past four quarters, and guidance significantly above consensus estimates, positioned at the low end of the range. Strength was seen across segments, led by a 45% increase in Industrial, a 30% gain in Automotive, and 12% and 13% increases in Communications and Consumer, respectively.

The analysts' response to the news was overwhelmingly bullish, helping drive the stock price to record levels. MarketBeat data reveals coverage rising, the Moderate Buy consensus firming with an 87% Buy-side bias, and price targets rising. The price targets are significant because consensus, which assumes fair value relative to late February trading levels, rose by 30% following the release, with the high-end targets indicating a potential 22% upside. Catalysts in 2026 include strength in AI and datacenters, Automotive, and automotive electrification. In terms of price movement, ADI stock is trending upward, and the moving average convergence/divergence is converging with recent highs, indicating increasing market strength.

Onsemi Provides Performance in Critical Power-Switching Applications

Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) is critical to the semiconductor industry for its silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) chips and applications. The company focuses on power-sensing and power-switching technology, crucial for industrial and automotive applications, among others, and its SiC and GaN chips are well-suited to them. SiC and GaN chips offer higher efficiency, greater power handling, improved thermal management, and greater durability. Results in late 2025 reflected business contraction but affirmed a bullish outlook. It includes a return to growth and an accelerated earnings rebound driven by improved operational quality, new products, and mix shift.

The analysts' response to the news was mixed, including several price target reductions, but the takeaway is bullish. Activity includes a greater number of bullish updates, including price target increases, with sentiment trends reflecting a shift. While a declining consensus outlook weighed on price action in 2025, an improving outlook is lifting it in 2026. Looking forward, company guidance and analysts' forecasts suggest low-single-digit growth in fiscal Q1 FY2026, with growth accelerating to double digits by year-end and improving again in 2027. Forecasts are likely to be low, given demand in the datacenter industry and trends in automotive and industrial markets.

Texas Instruments, a Cornerstone of Industrial Chipmaking

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) is critical to the semiconductor industry because of its analog and embedded chip products, which are essential to virtually all digital devices. The company offers over 100,000 products, making it a go-to source for businesses across verticals and industries. The Q4 FY2025 results were mixed: revenue fell short of estimates, but growth was in the double digits, margins were strong, and guidance is strong. The company guided Q1 FY2026 revenue and earnings above consensus, expecting 12% year-over-year top-line growth and margins to hold up.

Texas Instruments, like the other stocks on this list, is important for capital returns. It pays a market-beating dividend, increases the distribution annually, and is on track for inclusion in the Dividends Aristocrats Index. Inclusion in the index is favorable for investors, as it will increase ownership among buy-and-hold investors and funds, thereby decreasing market volatility. Analysts rate this stock as a Hold and see only marginal upside in early 2026. However, the data reveals coverage steadily rising and the price target rebounding as analysts buy into the cyclical recovery story.

Texas Instruments' price action is bullish in early 2026. The market broke to new highs in February, retested the high as support, and is poised to move higher as the year progresses. The move to new highs was significant, suggesting another $40 of upside is possible.

