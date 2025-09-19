3 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points Combined revenue growth averaging 20% across these three companies dwarfs the S&P 500's single-digit expansion.

Amazon's India unit slashed losses 89%, while Roblox hit 380 million monthly users, and Shopify powers 25% revenue growth.

From AI-powered seller tools to user-generated gaming worlds to merchant ecosystems, each company owns infrastructure that others must rent.

Growth investors face a paradox: The best companies always look expensive, but waiting for "cheap" often means missing the compounding that builds fortunes. Recent volatility has cracked open entry points in three platforms growing 13% to 27% annually, with moats that deepen as they scale.

Unlike the artificial intelligence (AI) darlings trading at 100 times sales, these businesses already generate meaningful cash while riding secular trends untouched by Fed cycles or politics. Read on to find out more about these three incredible growth stocks.

The Everything Store's second act

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) posted $167.7 billion in 2025's second-quarter revenue, up 13% year over year, proving the $2.5-trillion giant still grows like a challenger. Its India marketplace cut losses by 89%, showing international units are finally nearing profitability. Meanwhile, Amazon's rolling out AI-powered "Seller Assistant" tools to help merchants optimize operations, potentially creating a high-margin software stream Wall Street hasn't priced in.

While Amazon Web Services (AWS) faces tough competition from Microsoft and Alphabet, advertising and international markets are expanding margins and diversifying growth. Trading at around 30 times forward earnings, Amazon is still growing faster than many software peers at richer multiples. The risks -- regulation and cloud deceleration -- are real, but its scale, diversification, and steady margin gains make execution the story that matters.

The metaverse that actually makes money

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) generated $1.08 billion in Q2 2025 revenue, up 21%, while daily active users reached 111.8 million -- network effects that every metaverse "wannabe" envies. The platform's user-generated content model means Roblox doesn't pay for game development, though it invests heavily in infrastructure and content moderation. Revenue jumped 27% over the trailing 12 months to $4.02 billion, fueling the stock's 195% rally over the same period.

Unlike Meta's cash-burning metaverse or Epic's closed ecosystem, Roblox's virtual-goods economy generates substantial revenue even while the company invests in growth. Its expansion beyond gaming into concerts, education, and brand experiences multiplies the addressable market. Content moderation, child safety concerns, and current net losses remain legitimate risks. Still, with users creating content for each other, Roblox owns a metaverse generating real revenue growth rather than just promises.

The arms dealer to e-commerce warriors

Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) reported Q2 2025 revenue of $2.68 billion (up 31% year over year), with gross merchandise volume climbing to $87.8 billion, up from $67.2 billion a year ago. The core platform is accelerating after exiting capital-intensive logistics powered by subscriptions and merchant services that scale without heavy fulfillment costs. Unlike marketplaces that compete with sellers, Shopify is aligned with merchant success, which strengthens loyalty and reduces regulatory risk.

Free-cash-flow margin reached 16%, showing the model generates real cash even as generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) profitability remains uneven. Risks from small business pressures and broader macroconditions are real, but global e-commerce penetration is still early. AI tools for inventory, marketing, and checkout optimization make merchants more successful, driving higher transaction volumes that flow directly into Shopify's results.

The growth gauntlet

Amazon, Roblox, and Shopify illustrate what separates true compounders from fleeting fads. Each delivers double-digit annual revenue growth, business models that strengthen with scale, and cash generation instead of endless burn. Amazon anchors global digital commerce, Roblox owns the social graph of Generation Alpha, and Shopify empowers entrepreneurs at every level.

These are secular trends that will persist regardless of Fed policy or political noise. Volatility may shake near-term conviction, but companies doubling revenue every few years create wealth that value traps never can. After recent gains, these growth stocks still stand out as compelling long-term buys.

George Budwell has positions in Microsoft and Roblox. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Roblox, and Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

