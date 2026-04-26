3 Impressive Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now

Key Points

IonQ's quantum technology is the most accurate available at present.

D-Wave's specialized quantum computers are already being heavily used.

Alphabet's quantum computers are making waves in multiple industries.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing isn't just an unrealistic technology; it's making a real impact in today's world. It will only be a few more years before we see widespread quantum computing usage, and it's best to position yourself in these stocks before it happens. Most of the growth in this space will come in the early adoption years, and being first to the party always has its advantages.

There are three quantum computing stocks I've got on my radar right now that could deliver monstrous returns over the next decade and look like great investments now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

IonQ

Few companies have as much momentum in the quantum computing space as IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). It has the world's most accurate quantum computing technology, which is key because quantum computing accuracy is the one thing holding this technology back from more widespread use. It has achieved these records through a unique architecture, known as trapped-ion technology.

There are some strengths and weaknesses with this approach -- it's more accurate, but processing is slower -- but it has allowed it to take a commanding lead over its peers. Its accuracy is a key reason it was selected by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for a contract that will pioneer quantum computing usage in the military.

This is a big deal and showcases that IonQ's products are among the best available. It is also seeing a growing number of early stage hardware sales alongside growing partnerships. In the fourth quarter, its revenue spiked 429% year over year. It also projected $235 million in recognized revenue during 2026, up from 2025's $130 million.

IonQ is a leader in the quantum space, and any early stage investor should consider it.

D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) is doing things a bit differently than most. Instead of a quantum computer that can handle nearly any workload, similar to a regular computer, D-Wave is building specific-purpose quantum computers utilizing the quantum annealing process. These are already being used by clients to schedule workforces and optimize supply chains.

As more companies realize the advantages of quantum computers for tasks like these, D-Wave will be able to capture a significant chunk of the early market share, making it a smart investment pick right now. With the stock down around 50% from its all-time high, now is the perfect time to scoop up shares while they're still on sale.

Alphabet

Last on the list is Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which may feel like cheating. Alphabet is a multitrillion-dollar tech giant and has nearly unlimited resources to invest in its quantum computing technology. However, that's the exact reason why I think it's a smart pick.

Alphabet has already announced several incredible breakthroughs with its quantum computers and the algorithms that are deployed in them. In fact, several cryptocurrencies will need to change their encryption pattern or else digital wallets could be at risk of being hacked as soon as 2029.

Alphabet has already seen use cases in healthcare take form via its quantum echoes algorithm that could be used in MRI technology. It also announced that this quantum algorithm could be run more accurately and faster in a real-world scenario than a traditional computing method.

Useful quantum computing is closer than many realize, and Alphabet, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are among the leaders in the space. While a handful of quantum computing companies may flop over the next five years, I'm confident at least one will be a major winner. As long as you own that one, I think quantum computing will be a major success for investors, as long as they stay diversified.

Should you buy stock in IonQ right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet and IonQ. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and IonQ. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.