3 Important Things to Know About the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile

On March 6, the White House announced the creation of the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. The move was highly anticipated by the crypto industry, which initially viewed it as a major step by the Trump administration toward making America the "crypto capital of the world" -- a commonly cited campaign promise in the 2024 elections.

So let's take a closer look at how the creation of the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile might affect your crypto portfolio.

What is the Digital Asset Stockpile, and what does it hold?

As outlined in the March 6 executive order signed by President Trump, the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile will essentially become a central repository for all cryptocurrencies held by the U.S. government, with the exception of Bitcoin. A separate Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will hold the estimated 200,000 Bitcoins belonging to the U.S. government.

As it stands now, all U.S. government agencies will have 30 days to figure out what crypto assets they hold and report that information to the U.S. Treasury, which will have ultimate stewardship of the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile. The only crypto assets that can be included in the stockpile are those that have been seized by the government as the result of criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings, and these will be transferred to the U.S. Treasury for safekeeping.

But the details are sketchy at best. The executive order did not, for example, specify which cryptocurrencies are to be included. In an earlier social media post, President Trump suggested that Solana, XRP, and Cardano would be included in this stockpile. But as online blockchain sleuths have subsequently discovered, the U.S. government does not have any significant holdings of those currencies.

The U.S. government appears to have four large altcoin (i.e., non-Bitcoin) holdings: Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Tether, Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), and USDC. Each of these holdings is valued at more than $10 million, with Ethereum ($133 million) and Tether ($122 million) having the greatest value.

The U.S. government also has holdings of six other cryptocurrencies, each holding valued at anywhere from $1 million to $10 million. These are Dai, Tron (CRYPTO: TRX), Uniswap, Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), Render, and The Sandbox. So if the U.S. government does have any Solana, XRP, or Cardano, it's valued at less than $1 million. Considering that all three of these cryptos have market caps of $25 billion or higher, this is a negligible amount.

Impact of Digital Asset Stockpile on crypto prices

Over the next 12 months, the creation of the Digital Asset Stockpile will likely have little to no impact on crypto prices. That's because the U.S. government currently has no intention to buy more of any cryptocurrency.

With the creation of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, the Trump White House left open the option to buy new Bitcoin in the future, as long as it could find what it calls a budget-neutral way to do it. But it included no such stipulation about the Digital Asset Stockpile. That's problematic because many crypto market participants were initially expecting the Digital Asset Stockpile to pump crypto prices.

If you take a closer look at the stockpile's primary holdings, two of them -- Tether and USDC -- are stablecoins pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar. So it doesn't matter how much the government buys; they will always be valued at $1. The third primary holding -- Binance Coin -- is not even tradable on some U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges, due to an ongoing SEC lawsuit. That leaves Ethereum as the primary beneficiary of the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile.

I believe XRP, Chainlink, and Tron are the likeliest of the cryptos in the stockpile to get a bounce due to favorable treatment by the government. All appear to have the attention of President Trump or his crypto-affiliated company, World Liberty Financial.

Problems with the Digital Asset Stockpile

A number of questions are swirling around the Digital Asset Stockpile. Most crypto watchers aren't very enthusiastic about it. One hedge fund manager called it "a pig in lipstick" while another crypto insider said it sets "a horrible precedent."

The U.S. government doesn't invest in tech stocks, so why should it be in the business of investing in speculative cryptocurrencies that might go to zero? Moreover, there are many potential conflicts of interest, as well as opportunities for wrongdoing by government insiders.

Additionally, there are no clear criteria for which cryptos to include or why. With the possible exception of Ethereum, there is nothing particularly "strategic" about any altcoin held by the U.S. government (and certainly not a metaverse coin like The Sandbox).

Potential impact on crypto market

At the end of the day, the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile is likely good for crypto, in that it helps to cement U.S. government support for the crypto industry. It will also help the U.S. government figure out what crypto assets it actually owns and then provide a way to transfer them to what crypto czar David Sacks calls "a Digital Fort Knox" for safekeeping.

But if you're expecting insane portfolio gains from little-known cryptos suddenly going parabolic, you might need to reset your expectations. For now, the only crypto that might get a boost from being part of this stockpile is Ethereum, and even that's open to debate, given that it's down nearly 30% over the past month.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Ethereum, Solana, USDC, and XRP. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Cardano, Chainlink, Ethereum, Render, Solana, Uniswap Protocol Token, and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

