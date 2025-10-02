3 Hyper-Growth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2025

Key Points Palantir continues to have a huge AI opportunity in front of it.

AppLovin has been proving skeptics wrong and is embarking on its next phase of growth.

GitLab is one of the most underrated growth stories in AI.

Growth stocks have been leading the market higher, and there is no reason at this point to think that may stop. Let's look at three tech growth stocks that have been growing their revenue by 25% or more to consider buying this year.

1. Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has pulled off one of the most impressive two-year stretches you'll see. The stock is up more than 135% in 2025 through Sept. 29, after surging 340% last year. While that has led its valuation to surge, the stock could still have a lot more left in the tank.

What makes Palantir's story stand out is that it is no longer just a government contractor; it has become the go-to AI platform for companies that want to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) in their businesses right away. The key is its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), which gathers and organizes a customer's messy data into a clean structure that large language models can better work with, helping significantly reduce AI hallucinations.

AIP can be used across a wide swath of industries to help solve very different problems, which is a big reason why the company's revenue has accelerated for eight straight quarters. Last quarter, its revenue surged 48% year over year to $1 billion, with U.S. commercial revenue surging 93%. Meanwhile, existing customers are quickly expanding, as shown in its robust 128% net dollar retention.

With AI still in its early innings and AIP essentially becoming an operating system for AI, Palantir has a long runway of growth still in front of it.

2. AppLovin

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) has been one of the most surprising growth stories in the market. Once a sleepy gaming app maker with a gaming app ad business, the company has become an AI adtech leader. The key to its transformation has been its Axon 2.0 AI adtech engine, which decides in real time which ads to serve, how much to bid, and where to place them. The results have been staggering. Last quarter, revenue jumped 77% year over year to $1.26 billion, and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubled to $1 billion, proving the model can scale profitably as it grows.

Most of that success so far has come from mobile gaming apps, but management is just starting to test the same engine in e-commerce and broader web advertising, where the opportunity is even larger. In a recent note on the stock, analysts at UBS said it appears the company is seeing early success, with its checks (verification efforts that show ads met campaign specifications) indicating solid demand from web-based advertisers.

AppLovin is also launching a self-serve ad manager that should open the platform to more advertisers while expanding internationally into regions where most of the world's gamers already live. The combination of new markets and new customers could keep revenue continuing to expand at a rapid clip.

The stock has already soared nearly 450% over the past year, which will make some investors hesitate. However, AppLovin keeps defying the skeptics and showing both revenue growth and operating leverage that few companies can match. If Axon 2.0 proves as effective outside gaming as it has been within it, this hyper-growth story still has legs.

3. GitLab

GitLab's (NASDAQ: GTLB) stock hasn't enjoyed the same type of success as Palantir and AppLovin, but it, too, has been seeing rapid revenue growth. Revenue has grown between 25% and 35% for eight straight quarters, including a 29% gain last quarter to $236 million, with dollar-based net retention at 121% as existing customers add more seats and move to higher-tier plans.

The company started as a development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) platform but has grown into a full software development lifecycle solution, helping developers write, test, secure, and deploy code more efficiently. Meanwhile, the company has a big opportunity with its Duo AI agent, which automates repetitive tasks, freeing up developers to spend more time coding. This is crucial since developers typically spend only about 20% of their time writing code, so a product like this should be a nice growth driver.

Meanwhile, concerns that AI would reduce the number of coders and hurt GitLab's business have turned out to be misplaced. Instead, the pace of software development has accelerated, and GitLab is seeing more customers and more usage.

The company recently decided to shift to a hybrid seat-plus-usage pricing model, which should allow it to see more growth as demand scales and also protect it if coding teams ever shrink. With AI driving faster software creation and this pricing model shift, GitLab looks well-positioned for long-term growth and remains an underappreciated way to invest in the AI boom.

Geoffrey Seiler has positions in GitLab. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GitLab and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.