3 Hotchkis & Wiley Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Established in 1980 by John Hotchkis and George Wiley, Hotchkis & Wiley provides a straightforward approach to investment. Emphasizing disciplined analysis, the company looks for stocks across different market sizes. As an independent firm mainly owned by its employees, Hotchkis & Wiley values enduring relationships with its clients based on trust and mutual achievements. Their dedication to value investing has led to impressive long-term performance records, positioning Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds as an attractive option for investment.

Investing in Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hotchkis & Wiley mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Hotchkis & Wiley Small Cap Value Fund HWSCX invests the majority of its assets and borrowings in equity securities of small-cap companies, which fall within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

David E. Green has been the lead manager of HWSCX since Jun 30, 1997. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like F5, Inc. (5.5%), Stagwell Inc. (4.6%) and Popular, Inc. (4%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

HWSCX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.9% and 12.5%, respectively. HWSCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.95%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Hotchkis & Wiley Global Value Fund HWGAX seeks to invest most of its net assets in companies around the world, including the United States. HWGAX advisors primarily invest in developed countries but may also invest in emerging markets.

Scott Rosenthal has been the lead manager of HWGAX since Dec 31, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Telefonaktiebolaget LMEricsson (4.9%), F5, Inc. (4%) and Elevance Health, Inc. (3.7%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

HWGAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.8% and 11.2%, respectively. HWGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%.

Hotchkis & Wiley High Yield HWHAX fund invests in a diversified portfolio of high-yield securities. HWHAX advisors also invest in foreign currencies.

Raymond G. Kennedy has been the lead manager of HWHAX since Mar 31, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (60.4%), Other (3.4%) and Cash (3.3%) as of Dec 31, 2023.

HWHAX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.5% and 3.1%, respectively. HWHAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 0.92%.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (HWGAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HWHAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HWSCX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.