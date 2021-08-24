3 Home Upgrades I Regret Making

My husband and I bought a new construction home a little over a decade ago, and like many homeowners, we've updated it through the years. Some of those projects have served as well. For example, when we bought our home, our yard wasn't fenced. We've since put one in, and now our dog runs freely and our kids play without my having to watch over them while they're outdoors.

But there are a few upgrades I regret. These top my list.

1. Hardwood floors

Hardwood floors can add resale value to a home -- when they're not beat-up or damaged. We upgraded to hardwood floors during our home's construction, rolling the cost into our mortgage. But we decided that before having kids. Years later, our once-lovely flooring is scratched and dented, and refinishing it is an expensive prospect.

2. Smart technology

My home is loaded with smart technology -- so if I don't want to drag myself off the couch to turn a light switch on, I can simply call out to a device to do it. All the same, though my husband likes our technology upgrades, I'm not a fan.

First, I think having that technology has made us lazier. Second, that technology works a lot of the time, but it doesn't work all the time. And when it doesn't, I often find myself in a verbal battle with a machine to pretty please turn on the darn lights because I can't see.

3. An oversized soaking tub

My house has a fairly large master bathroom, and while our builder planned to include a standard-sized standalone tub, we upgraded to an oversized soaking tub. The idea of having a massive bathtub to relax in night after night was quite appealing, and since we had the space for it, we figured we'd treat ourselves.

Fast forward more than a decade, and I've maybe used that tub once or twice a year. Not only do I generally not have time to indulge in a bath at the end of a long day, it takes a really long time to fill that tub, jacking up our water bill -- already high, due to our excessive amount of laundry. Thankfully, it wasn't the most expensive upgrade, but in hindsight, it wasn't necessary.

You may want to improve certain aspects of your home. Maybe you want to swap laminate kitchen countertops for granite, or update window treatments or lighting. There's nothing wrong with improving your home and making it more comfortable and enjoyable. But before you dive into an upgrade, make certain it's really worth what you'll spend.

