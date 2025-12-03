3 Holiday Dinner Recipes To Feed Your Family for Less Than $25

The holidays are about family, not $200 grocery bills. With a few pantry staples and less than $25, Dollar Tree can offer a full holiday meal that actually feels special.
The below budget-friendly recipes have been simplified so you can feed a group while saving money.
Turkey Dinner
Thanksgiving may have passed already, but you can used this recipe, inspired by The Tipsy Housewife, to whip up a Christmas dinner. This traditional plate serves four to six people for about $22 to $25. It includes turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole and candied yams.
Turkey and Gravy
- Canned white turkey in water (four to six cans): $5 to $7.50 (swap with canned chicken if unavailable)
- Campbell’s turkey gravy (two packets): $2.50
- Chicken broth (two cans): $2.50 (available at select stores)
- Olive oil: $1.25
Cook turkey in a skillet with oil and seasonings. Make gravy with broth and reserved liquid, then simmer together.
Mashed Potatoes
- Idahoan buttery mashed potatoes (two packets): $3.00
Cook as directed on packaging using broth instead of water. Drizzle with oil and season.
Stuffing
- McTrader Stuffing Mix (two boxes): $2.50 (available at select stores)
Prepare with broth and oil. Bake at 375 F for 15 to 20 minutes.
Green Bean Casserole
- Green Del Monte green beans (two cans): $2.50
- Campbell’s cream of mushroom soup (one can): $1.25
Mix soup, broth and seasonings with green beans. Top with stuffing, drizzle with oil and bake 30 to 35 minutes.
Candied Yams
- Bruce’s yams in syrup (two cans): $2.50
- Libby’s chunk pineapple (one can): $1.25
- C&H brown sugar: $1.25 (available at select stores)
Toss yams with brown sugar, pineapple juice and oil. Bake at 350 F for 30 to 35 minutes, until the syrup thickens and the tops are slightly golden.
Sausage Dinner
A cozy dinner-and-dessert holiday spread for about $19 to $20, inspired by That Lisa Dawn.
Sausage Hand Pies
- Frozen ground sausage: $1.25 (available at select stores)
- Frozen seasoning blend: $1.25 (available at select stores)
- Green Giant mixed vegetables (one can): $1.25
- Spice Trader brown gravy mix (two packets): $2.50
- All-purpose flour: $1.25
- Margarine (two sticks or 8 ounces): $1
Cook sausage with seasoning blend. Add veggies and gravy. Make dough from flour, margarine and water. Fill, fold and bake.
Cheesy Corn Muffins
- Jiffy corn muffin mix: 75 cents
- Cream-style corn: $1.25
- Cheddar cheese block: $1.25
Mix ingredients, bake as directed on packaging.
Broccoli and Risotto
- Frozen broccoli cuts: $1.25 (available at select stores)
- Risotto rice with cheese mix: $1.25 (available at select stores)
Roast broccoli with oil. Cook risotto as directed on packaging.
Mashed Potatoes and Gravy
Cook potatoes, whisk gravy and heat.
Hazelnut or Jam Desserts
- Hazelnut cocoa spread: $1.25
- Strawberry-vanilla jam: $1.25 (available at select stores)
- Leftover dough (from hand pies)
Spread dough with hazelnut or jam, roll or sandwich, then bake.
Ham Dinner
A no-bake, stovetop Christmas meal that feeds four for under $20, inspired by Dollar Tree Dinners.
Raspberry Cream Cheese Dip
- Cream cheese-style blend: $1.25 (or if this is out of stock, you could use the Philadelphia brand for $3)
- Raspberry preserves: $1.50
- Crackers: $1.25
Soften cream cheese, top with preserve and serve with crackers.
Ham and Potato Skillet
- Smoked deli ham (two packs): $2.50 (available at select stores)
- Potatoes au gratin or scalloped (two boxes): $2.50 (available at select stores)
- Margarine (two sticks or 8 ounces): $1
- Whole milk: $1.25
Cube ham and sear. Add water, milk, margarine and potatoes. Simmer 15 minutes.
Ginger Snap Trifle With Caramel
- Ginger snap cookies: $1.25
- Vanilla pudding mix (two boxes): $2.50 (available at select stores)
- C&H brown sugar: $1.25 (available at select stores)
- Margarine (from above)
- Milk (from above)
Melt margarine, brown sugar and milk in a saucepan. Boil for three minutes to create a caramel sauce. Prepare the pudding with slightly less milk for a thicker texture. In a dish, layer cookies, pudding and caramel. Refrigerate for at least one hour or until the layers are set.
Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.
