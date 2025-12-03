3 Holiday Dinner Recipes To Feed Your Family for Less Than $25

The holidays are about family, not $200 grocery bills. With a few pantry staples and less than $25, Dollar Tree can offer a full holiday meal that actually feels special.

The below budget-friendly recipes have been simplified so you can feed a group while saving money.

Turkey Dinner

Thanksgiving may have passed already, but you can used this recipe, inspired by The Tipsy Housewife, to whip up a Christmas dinner. This traditional plate serves four to six people for about $22 to $25. It includes turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole and candied yams.

Turkey and Gravy

Cook turkey in a skillet with oil and seasonings. Make gravy with broth and reserved liquid, then simmer together.

Mashed Potatoes

Cook as directed on packaging using broth instead of water. Drizzle with oil and season.

Stuffing

McTrader Stuffing Mix (two boxes): $2.50 (available at select stores)

Prepare with broth and oil. Bake at 375 F for 15 to 20 minutes.

Green Bean Casserole

Mix soup, broth and seasonings with green beans. Top with stuffing, drizzle with oil and bake 30 to 35 minutes.

Candied Yams

Toss yams with brown sugar, pineapple juice and oil. Bake at 350 F for 30 to 35 minutes, until the syrup thickens and the tops are slightly golden.

Sausage Dinner

A cozy dinner-and-dessert holiday spread for about $19 to $20, inspired by That Lisa Dawn.

Sausage Hand Pies

Cook sausage with seasoning blend. Add veggies and gravy. Make dough from flour, margarine and water. Fill, fold and bake.

Cheesy Corn Muffins

Mix ingredients, bake as directed on packaging.

Broccoli and Risotto

Frozen broccoli cuts: $1.25 (available at select stores)

Risotto rice with cheese mix: $1.25 (available at select stores)

Roast broccoli with oil. Cook risotto as directed on packaging.

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Cook potatoes, whisk gravy and heat.

Hazelnut or Jam Desserts

Hazelnut cocoa spread: $1.25

Strawberry-vanilla jam: $1.25 (available at select stores)

Leftover dough (from hand pies)

Spread dough with hazelnut or jam, roll or sandwich, then bake.

Ham Dinner

A no-bake, stovetop Christmas meal that feeds four for under $20, inspired by Dollar Tree Dinners.

Raspberry Cream Cheese Dip

Cream cheese-style blend: $1.25 (or if this is out of stock, you could use the Philadelphia brand for $3)

Raspberry preserves: $1.50

Crackers: $1.25

Soften cream cheese, top with preserve and serve with crackers.

Ham and Potato Skillet

Smoked deli ham (two packs): $2.50 (available at select stores)

Potatoes au gratin or scalloped (two boxes): $2.50 (available at select stores)

Margarine (two sticks or 8 ounces): $1

Whole milk: $1.25

Cube ham and sear. Add water, milk, margarine and potatoes. Simmer 15 minutes.

Ginger Snap Trifle With Caramel

Ginger snap cookies: $1.25

Vanilla pudding mix (two boxes): $2.50 (available at select stores)

C&H brown sugar: $1.25 (available at select stores)

Margarine (from above)

Milk (from above)

Melt margarine, brown sugar and milk in a saucepan. Boil for three minutes to create a caramel sauce. Prepare the pudding with slightly less milk for a thicker texture. In a dish, layer cookies, pudding and caramel. Refrigerate for at least one hour or until the layers are set.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

