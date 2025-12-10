3 Holiday Decor Buys for $20 or Less

The holidays can put a strain on your bank account, even before the actual gift shopping begins. If you are looking for a way to make your home feel warm, festive and cozy for the winter season of celebration, but don’t have a lot of extra room in your budget, there’s some good news: plenty of decor is out there for only $20 or under. Not even Santa can beat that deal.

So spruce up your house and add these affordable holiday decor buys for $20 or less to your shopping list.

String Lights

Price: $8.99

Seymen Usta, founder and CEO of Modern Chandelier, shared how Globe String Lights are representative of the holiday season, found at Walmart for only $8.99.

“You can continue to use the lights after the holidays as they can create an instant atmosphere of coziness when layered with garlands or draped over bookcases,” Usta added. “The most exciting part? You can take a plain corner in your home and turn it into a festive/holiday focal point with the addition of only one box of lights.”

Holiday-Themed Ceramics

Price: $6 to $20

Target’s Wondershop line is a great choice for anyone decorating on a holiday budget, according to Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com.

“Their ceramic tabletop Christmas decor sets featuring gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and charming village designs are priced between $15 and $20, making it easy to add festive touches without going over budget,” Cid explained.

Table Runner

Price: $16

There are many unique handcrafted deals available on Etsy and one of Usta’s picks is the Elegant Red Buffalo Plaid Cotton Table Runner for only $16.

“This great runner will be an eye-catching start to any dining table regardless of whether it is served from your kitchen or not,” Usta said. “Also, it will also allow for great memory photos at the end of the holiday family festivities since this runner is very attractive for taking photos.”

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

