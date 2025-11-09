3 Holiday Cashback Hacks You Should Use Before 2026

Let’s be real — the holidays are amazing, but they can also do a number on your wallet. U.S. News reported that Americans are spending more than ever at this time of year.

Luckily, there are plenty of easy ways to earn a little extra back while you shop, travel, and celebrate.

With the right cashback hacks, you can enjoy the season and head into 2026 with more money in your pocket.

Here are a few smart (and surprisingly simple) cashback tricks to try before the year is up.

Turn Rewards Into Breathing Room In Your Budget

According to Anna Baluch, insurance and finance expert at BestMoney.com, a lot of people see travel miles or credit card points as something that can only be used for flights or hotel stays.

“In reality, many issuers let you turn those points into cash credits or discounts on everyday bills,” said Baluch.

Imagine having a few hundred dollars’ worth of points sitting there, and instead of saving them for a trip you might not take, you roll them into your statement and cut down your holiday debt.

Baluch said it’s a way of turning rewards into actual breathing room in your budget.

Know Your Cashback Caps

Another tip Baluch shares with clients is to know your cashback caps.

“High-earning cards often give you 5% back in categories like gas or groceries, but only up to a certain limit each quarter. If you stop tracking after you hit that limit, you lose out,” she said.

A smarter approach, she explained, is to spread purchases across cards once one is maxed out.

Hitting those caps without going over might sound small, but those little bits of effort can snowball into hundreds of dollars saved in a year.

Timing Matters Too

If you plan on buying a new TV, appliance, or even furniture, Baluch said it pays to wait for a category bonus or to route the purchase through a cashback portal.

“These portals often stack extra percentages on top of your card’s regular rewards.”

Around the holidays, she said it’s not unusual to see combined returns of 10% or more.

“I have seen clients save over a hundred dollars on a single big-ticket item just by being patient and strategic.”

The Bottom Line

The key takeaway, according to Baluch, is that cashback works best when you treat it as part of your overall plan rather than just a lucky bonus.

Think of your points and caps as money waiting to be unlocked, then use the calendar and the right platforms to maximize value.

“Done right, these small choices can give you a noticeable cushion as you head into the new year.”

