3 High-Yield Vanguard Dividend ETFs for Retirement

Key Points

For those in retirement living off of their portfolios, steady, durable income generation is crucial.

Diversified sources of income can help boost yield while smoothing out some of the risks that can come with investing in stocks.

These three Vanguard ETFs check these boxes and provide above-average yields.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF ›

For the past three years, investors have been loading up on the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), tech stocks, and the "Magnificent Seven." High-yield equity strategies haven't gotten a whole lot of interest, especially when the artificial intelligence (AI) boom is producing huge returns in semiconductor and other AI-adjacent areas of the market.

That has changed a bit as we kick off 2026. Tech has turned into only an average performer, while recent laggards, such as energy, materials, value, small-cap, and dividend stocks, have done very well. That's good news for income seekers and retirement investors, who have seen limited opportunities for outperformance lately but are suddenly looking at a more favorable environment now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Vanguard has a number of intriguing ETFs that could fill in the high-yield slot in a retirement portfolio. Currently offering yields of up to 4%, here are three that deserve a look.

1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEMKT: VYM) is one of the cornerstones of the Vanguard dividend ETF lineup. Its simple strategy of targeting above-average yields from a broad universe of stocks provides the kind of diversified portfolio that investors can buy and hold for retirement.

One of the advantages of this fund is that it's market cap-weighted. Some similar funds will yield-weight their portfolios. While that increases the amount of income the ETF will produce, it also exposes investors to the risk that some of these high yields are vulnerable to cuts, or they're the product of price declines. This ETF doesn't do that, which means the yield may be slightly more conservative.

On the downside, that cap-weighting strategy can also give big companies more influence even though they don't necessarily have the yield or dividend history of other stocks. This strategy can potentially dilute some of its effectiveness. But its overall diversification makes it a more stable way of achieving an above-average yield.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a current yield of 2.5%.

2. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ: VYMI) is simply the non-U.S. version of the ETF above. It follows the same strategy, but just scours foreign developed and emerging markets for dividend stock opportunities.

The fund has a diversified mix of geographic exposures. The ETF is currently about 80% developed and 20% in emerging markets. And it has a roughly equal allocation split between Europe and Asia (along with an 8% weighting to Canada). Since it uses the same market cap-weighting strategy, the fund's portfolio tilts heavily toward large caps and should provide investors some comfort that it's mostly targeting bigger, more established companies.

International stocks finally had a big year relative to the S&P 500 in 2025, and that trend has carried into the early stages of 2026. Given U.S. stock market dominance over the past several years, many investors remain underinvested in these markets. They do, however, provide important diversification benefits, often higher yields, and can have extended stretches of outperformance. For retirement savers, it's usually a good idea to spread out sources of income, and this ETF does a good job of that.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a current yield of 4%.

3. Vanguard Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT: VNQ) has been a popular way to boost portfolio income for years. By investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs), this fund often behaves differently than the S&P 500 and can often offer yields that are double or even triple that of the index.

The fund's top five sector holdings currently include REITs in healthcare, retail, industrial, telecom towers, and data centers. That means anybody who invests in this fund has a position in the companies that own and manage everything from hospitals to healthcare facilities to shopping centers to factories to AI-adjacent data centers. Real estate is considered a good portfolio diversifier, and this ETF provides solid, broad exposure to this space at a minimal cost.

For retirement savers, the yield is one of the major benefits of investing in REITs, but it's always wise to approach with caution. REITs can be especially sensitive to changes in interest rates and economic conditions.

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a current yield of 3.5%.

Should you buy stock in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 2, 2026.

David Dierking has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Real Estate ETF and Vanguard Whitehall Funds - Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.