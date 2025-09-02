3 High-Yield Stocks Just Supercharged Their Dividends

Several high-yield stocks are increasing their dividends, adding juice to the income they can provide investors. All three have dividend yields well above that of the general market, with the lowest yield of the bunch coming in strong at 3%. Below, we’ll detail the recent dividend increases these stocks just announced.

MO’s 6.3% Yield Is in the Top-10 Among S&P 500 Stocks

First up is a company with one of the highest dividend yields in the entire market, Altria Group (NYSE: MO). The tobacco and nicotine giant recently declared a $1.06 per share quarterly dividend, a 3.9% increase from its previous payment. Altria Group has a strong track record of lifting its dividend, having now done so 60 times over the past 56 years. The stock’s new dividend is payable on Oct. 10 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 15. The consumer staples stock now holds a very large indicated dividend yield of approximately 6.3%.

Altria’s yield far and away surpasses the approximately 1.1% dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index. Overall, Altria’s indicated yield ranks in the top 10 among all stocks in the S&P 500. This high yield comes even as Altria shares have risen by nearly 29% in 2025. Tobacco stocks in general have been performing very well this year. Cigarette sales continue to decline, but smokeless tobacco pouches have been a key growth driver. In Q2, Altria’s on! Nicotine pouches increased their share of the oral tobacco category by 70 basis points from the prior year to 8.7%. Shipments also rose over 26%, a notable acceleration from 18% in Q1. However, Philip Morris International’s (NYSE: PM) ZYN still dominates the nicotine pouch category. Altria is working to take share in this space, but progress has been relatively slow.

QFIN Boosts Dividend by Nearly 9%, More Increases Could Be Coming

Next up is a lesser-known high-yield stock, Qfin (NASDAQ: QFIN). The firm operates a technology platform in China that helps connect borrowers with lenders. Artificial intelligence (AI) is deeply integrated into its solutions, helping to enable lenders to make better decisions on whom they extend credit to and under what terms. QFIN shares absolutely soared in 2024, rising around 143%. However, the stock is down around 24% in 2025.

Even with the stock sliding, the company wasn’t afraid to boost its dividend. On Aug. 14, the company declared a 76-cent per American Depository Receipt (ADS) dividend for the first half of 2025. This marks a significant 8.6% increase over its previous payment. The new dividend is payable on approximately Sept. 30 to ADS holders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 8. Notably, the firm only allocates two dividend payments per fiscal year, but the stock still has an impressive indicated yield of 5.2%. Additionally, the company has recently demonstrated a pattern of raising dividends twice per fiscal year. Thus, its actual yield may be even higher than 5.2% going forward.

HRB Lifts Dividend Substantially as New CEO Prepares Entrance

Last up is a name that many will recognize, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB). The tax return preparation company declared a quarterly dividend of 42 cents per share on Aug. 12. This represents a 12% increase from the firm’s previous payment. The new dividend is payable on Oct. 6 to shareholders of record on Sept. 4. Overall, the stock holds an indicated dividend yield of approximately 3.3%. Despite achieving a more than 300% total return over the past five years, H&R Block’s share price is down around 21% in the past 52 weeks.

The company is currently in a transition period, recently naming a new Chief Executive Officer who will take the reins at the start of 2026. Overall, analysts are moderately bullish on the stock. The MarketBeat-tracked consensus price target is $55, implying around 9% upside. However, Barrington Research’s $62 target and Goldman Sachs's $48 target indicate a significant divergence in sentiment.

Big-Time Dividends Just Got Even Bigger

Overall, these three names continue to demonstrate their commitment to returning value to shareholders by raising their dividends. Altria Group stands out due to its exceptionally high yield and its smokeless tobacco strategy. If the company can somehow manage to start taking significant market share from Philip Morris, there could be further upside to go along with its attractive yield.

