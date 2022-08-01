3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

High prices. High temperatures. High dividend yields. Two of the three aren't desirable. And the lone exception sometimes comes with problems. I'm referring, of course, to high dividend yields. While they're attractive to investors, they can also indicate underlying business issues that practically scream, "Stay away!"

However, that's not always the case. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in August (listed in alphabetical order).

1. Easterly Government Properties

It looks like the U.S. has entered a recession based on the latest gross domestic product data. Investors especially prefer stable stocks during economic downturns. That's why Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA) appears to be an attractive high-yield dividend stock to buy.

Easterly is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, either directly or through a joint venture, 94 properties. Nearly all of those properties are leased to mission-critical U.S. government agencies. There's no more reliable tenant on the planet than Uncle Sam.

As a REIT, Easterly must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends. Its dividend yield currently stands at nearly 5.4%.

Rising interest rates could be a headwind for Easterly by making it more expensive to borrow money for expansion. That's a big reason why the stock is down year to date, although Easterly is still beating the broader market indexes. Over the long term, though, the company should be able to continue growing.

2. Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is another of the safest dividend stocks around. It ranks as one of the leading midstream energy companies, with assets including more than 50,000 miles of crude oil, natural gas liquid, natural gas, petrochemicals, and refined products pipelines.

The stock has been a big winner so far in 2022, rising more than 20%. Enterprise has benefited from the dynamics boosting the entire energy sector. However, the company isn't dependent on commodity prices like many other companies in the oil and gas industry are. Enterprise charges fees for using its pipelines and other facilities

Investors should really like Enterprise's juicy dividend yield of nearly 7.3%. Even better, the company has increased its distribution for 23 consecutive years.

The biggest question for Enterprise relates to its prospects as the world transitions away from fossil fuels to clean energy sources. However, the demand for oil and gas is expected to continue increasing at least through 2040. In the meantime, Enterprise should be able to deliver a great yield and growth.

3. Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) (MPT) is a healthcare REIT that owns 440 hospital facilities in 10 countries. Over 200 of these properties are general acute-care hospitals. MPT leases its facilities to 53 hospital operating companies.

To be sure, MPT stock has underperformed in 2022. Its shares have plunged nearly 30% year to date. Investors have been concerned about the company's ability to fund acquisitions with rising interest rates. Its declining stock price worsened those worries.

However, MPT's valuation now looks quite attractive with shares trading at only nine times expected earnings. The company's dividend yield has also risen to nearly 7% as its stock has fallen.

MPT still expects to complete acquisitions totaling between $1 billion and $3 billion this year. Its underlying business is solid. The company's long-term prospects also remain strong. Investors looking for a relatively safe high dividend yield will definitely want to consider Medical Properties Trust.

Keith Speights has positions in Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool recommends Easterly Government Properties and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.