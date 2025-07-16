3 High-Risk, High-Reward Stocks With Explosive Upside

Investors hunting for firms with massive growth potential often look to trending industries, which are primed to benefit from near-term hype and, in many cases, an influx of demand and capital.

In mid-2025, two of the most promising of these industries are rooted in artificial intelligence (AI): AI-based consumer engagement and autonomous vehicles. A third opportunity lies in the biotech sector, specifically companies advancing psychedelic-based therapies for mental health.

While investing in early-stage innovators entails higher risk, the potential upside can be enormous. Take Rezolve AI(NASDAQ: RZLV), Aurora Innovation Inc.(NASDAQ: AUR), and Cybin Inc.(NYSE: CYBN), for example—three companies that analysts believe could deliver outsized returns based on recent breakthroughs.

Rezolve: Massive User and ARR Growth, Russell Listings Impact Price Target

Interactive retail technology and engagement firm Rezolve is perhaps best known for its Brain Suite, a conversational AI platform and seamless checkout system. The company has achieved numerous benchmarks in recent months.

In Rezolve's April 2025 earnings report, the company noted 16.5 million monthly active users, 50 enterprise customers, and more than $50 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) processed so far in 2025, all of which are key to building revenue momentum.

In June 2025, just two months later, Rezolve announced it had achieved over $70 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) ahead of schedule. The company has set a goal of $100 million in ARR prior to the end of 2025.

Rezolve was also added to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indices in June.

With a new professional services platform aiming to address a market estimated to reach $500 billion in the next five years, it's no surprise that analysts are uniformly bullish on RZLV. Besides its eight Buy ratings, the company has a consensus price target of $6 per share, a potential upside of 148%.

Aurora Hit Key Operational Milestone, But Risks Remain

Aurora Innovation is best known for Aurora Driver, a self-driving software system designed to operate a wide range of vehicles, from ride-hailing cars to freight trucks.

In May 2025, the company achieved an important milestone by launching a Lidar-based commercial self-driving truck service in Texas. Aurora is the first to achieve this, and if it becomes widely adopted, it promises to revolutionize freight across the country. Aurora's platform could allow for more cost-effective trucking by removing the driver's pay from the equation and eliminating timing restrictions and limits that drivers face.

Moving to the operational stage is huge for Aurora, but the company still has a host of risk factors. For one, it continues to face fierce competition from Uber Technologies(NYSE: UBER), Tesla, Inc.(NASDAQ: TSLA), Mercedes-Benz Group(OTCMKTS: DMLRY) (Daimler), and many other large automotive firms. Beyond that, revenue has yet to materialize, making the firm's valuation highly speculative.

There will also likely be concerns about liability and regulation to address if and when its technology becomes widely used. Nonetheless, five out of nine analysts are impressed by the company's potential and have assigned it a Buy rating, and the consensus price target suggests more than 92% upside potential.

Cybin's Two Lead Candidates Advance Through Trials

Cybin develops psychedelic-based treatments for mental health disorders. Like most biopharmaceutical firms without a key product on the market, the firm is pre-revenue. However, the company's two lead candidates, CYB003 and CYB004, are in Phase 3 and Phase 2 trials, respectively, for conditions including major depressive disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

It's safe to say that analysts see extraordinary potential in Cybin's drug candidates, though neither has reached commercialization. Four analysts have rated the company a Buy, and collectively they see shares reaching $85 each, an upside potential of an incredible 1,040%. This is a more than ten-fold increase over the current level.

Of course, like Rezolve and Aurora—and like other pre-revenue biopharmas—investors do take on a significant risk investing in CYBN shares right now, despite the tremendous potential.

