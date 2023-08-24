3 High-Potential Cryptos That Could 10X Your Investment

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Even when crypto markets look gloomy, smart investors can find hidden gems with huge upside. The key is spotting quality projects before the hype hits.

When crowds catch on, crypto prices can skyrocket almost overnight. We saw this in 2021 and 2017. But today, many solid cryptos lack mania and hype. This creates huge opportunities for savvy early investors.

In this article, I’ll highlight three high-potential cryptos I believe can pull off 10X returns (or potentially more) over the long-term.

With catalysts like the 2024 Bitcoin (BTC-USD) halving and possible Federal Reserve rate cuts ahead, the backdrop may soon turn bullish again. When it does, these unhyped cryptos could rapidly gain attention. As hype builds, prices can “shoot to the moon” in days.

But again, the more reward you seek, the more downside risk there will be. Altcoins aren’t the best for investors seeking portfolio safety, and I’d strongly recommend that you don’t put meaningful amounts of money into any cryptos without doing your due diligence.

Verasity (VRA-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

As a long-time crypto investor, Verasity (VRA-USD) has been on my radar for a while now. With over 300,000 Twitter followers and massive wallet downloads, this project clearly already has a strong community behind it. Additionally, recent partnerships suggest its utility and real-world adoption may be poised to surge.

In particular, Verasity’s August 2022 deal with digital video leader Brightcove caught my attention. Brightcove reaches hundreds of millions of viewers monthly across its network. Having a trusted tool like Verasity’s proof-of-view technology integrated into its business could significantly expand the project’s reach. This seems like a huge vote of confidence from a major player in this space.

Verasity’s advertising ecosystem, VeraViews, also recently announced a partnership with Alkimi Exchange. This unlocks a new trove of blockchain advertisers, further expanding the adoption of Verasity’s unique solutions. To me, these look like the types of partnerships that can propel a crypto to the next level.

With sentiment potentially about to turn bullish again, Verasity seems ready to capitalize. Its technology solves real problems in digital content and advertising. And with easy trading on major exchanges like Crypto.com and Kucoin, retail investors can access VRA’s upside. If adoption continues growing in 2023 and beyond, 10X gains from today’s prices could absolutely be in play for this undervalued gem.

Libra Incentix (LIXX-USD)

Source: HollyHarry/Shutterstock

Customer loyalty programs have existed for ages, but most still struggle to build genuine engagement. Points often provide little real value, and cumbersome redemption options often irk customers. But Libra Incentix (LIXX-USD) seems poised to shake up this industry with an innovative blockchain-based approach to loyalty programs.

Libra Incentix’s LIX platform leverages crypto technology to automate loyalty programs at scale. Smart contracts enable transparent points settlement and flexible redemption for rewards. This provides a seamless experience that traditional programs struggle to match.

Importantly, LIX also incentivizes meaningful brand engagement, not just purchases. This builds genuine loyalty, unlike legacy point systems. With crypto partnerships surging, Libra Incentix’s model looks like the future.

The LIXX token unlocks unique advantages for users and merchants alike. Consumers can earn and redeem LIXX rewards easily across multiple brands. And businesses can tap into crypto capabilities to run next-gen, cost-effective programs.

As credibility in the crypto space grows, solutions like Libra Incentix could see massive adoption among both small and large merchants. LIXX provides a highly flexible way to supercharge loyalty. With real-world utility and easy accessibility on crypto platforms, LIXX could provide 10X upside or more, if its partnerships gain steam.

DexCheck (DCK-USD)

Source: Marko Aliaksandr/ShutterStock.com

As crypto markets evolve, tools that help regular investors level the playing field take on increasing importance. That’s why DexCheck (DCK-USD) intrigues me – it aims to enhance the research capabilities and performance of everyday crypto users.

DexCheck packs an array of features into a convenient one-stop platform. Its CheckBoard provides a comprehensive market overview, tracking volumes, market caps, trends, and more. This helps investors monitor macro conditions. For deeper insights, DexCheck PRO unlocks powerful utilities like Top Crypto Traders. Here, users can examine strategies and the performance of top-performing crypto investors. By learning from proven leaders, average traders can refine their own approaches. Another key PRO feature is InsightsGPT, an AI assistant that parses on-chain data to surface actionable signals in real-time. This tool surfaces trends and opportunities that most retail traders would otherwise miss.

The GPTBoard takes things a step further by leveraging AI to analyze on-chain data and display insights. This allows even crypto newcomers to benefit from advanced analytics. Whale tracking tools also reveal what influential traders are up to across both crypto and NFTs. By examining their moves, retail investors can identify trends early before most investors realize what’s going on.

DexCheck wants to make crypto work for everyone via improving information flow and automation. With crypto adoption picking up, improved accessibility to information will only become more valuable over the next decade.

Though DexCheck is just getting started, I think the potential is massive. By constantly expanding features, DexCheck could become a household name in crypto services. By focusing on ordinary investors, it fills a major gap in the market.

If the team executes well, DCK could easily 10X or more, especially when the next crypto bull run heats up. For now, I see DexCheck as a promising under-the-radar project to watch closely in the coming years.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 High-Potential Cryptos That Could 10X Your Investment appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.