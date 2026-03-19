3 High-Performing MFS Mutual Funds to Elevate Your Returns

Renowned global asset manager MFS provides an array of financial products and services to meet the needs of its investors, as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $651.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025.

It has more than 2,000 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS manages more than 80 portfolios investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds — MFS International Intrinsic Value MINJX, MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity BRKIX and MFS Growth MFEIX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS International Intrinsic Value primarily invests in foreign equities, including those from emerging markets. Its portfolio consists of common stocks and other securities representing ownership in companies. MINJX advisors seek out stocks they consider undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth.

MFS International Intrinsic Value has three-year annualized returns of 20.8%. As of November 2025, MINJX had 3.6% of its assets invested in Franco Nevada Corp.

MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity primarily invests in equity securities of issuers tied to emerging markets, including regions across Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and developing Europe, across companies of any size.

MFS Blended Research Emerging Markets Equity has three-year annualized returns of 23.6%. Jed Stocks has been one of the fund managers of BRKIX since 2015.

MFS Growth primarily invests in equity securities of companies with strong growth potential, focusing on firms expected to deliver above-average earnings growth. It follows a non-diversified investment approach.

MFS Growth has three-year annualized returns of 22.6%. MFEIX has an expense ratio of 0.61%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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