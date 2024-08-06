3 High-Growth Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy on the Dip

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

High-growth cloud computing stocks have been all the rage in recent years, with pure-play cloud companies posting jaw-dropping growth numbers. However, the recent selloff we’re seeing in certain tech segments, and the global pressure that’s been building for equity markets, are providing a harsh reality check for investors.

Many cloud stocks are currently trading at significant discounts to fair value. Thus, despite the bearish sentiment surrounding the tech sector, I believe it’s worth selectively buying some of these dips.

Of course, I don’t think you should rush to pour money into these stocks just yet. A more prudent approach is to start buying incrementally, and continue to buy as the selloff potentially deepens. This strategy could lead to substantial gains in the long run. Here are three such high-growth cloud stocks to consider adding at these lower levels right now.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) provides cloud-based cybersecurity solutions to protect organizations against cyber threats. The company has faced significant challenges in recent weeks following a software bug that caused widespread IT outages. That bug has shaken investor confidence and caused CRWD stock to plummet nearly 40% in July alone.

Despite the setback, some analysts remain optimistic about CrowdStrike’s long-term prospects. Wells Fargo’s (NYSE:WFC) Andrew Nowinski maintained an overweight rating on July 22, albeit with a reduced price target of $350. However, others like Piper Sandler’s Rob Owens are more cautious, maintaining a neutral rating with a $310 target amid increased uncertainty.

CrowdStrike’s Q1 2025 earnings were impressive, with record net new annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth of 22% year-over-year and ending ARR hitting $3.65 billion. The company also boasts a strong balance sheet with $3.7 billion in cash. However, the looming threat of lawsuits from impacted customers like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), which estimates $500 million in losses from the outage, could put a dent in those coffers.

While CrowdStrike is undoubtedly one of the hardest-hit tech stocks in recent weeks, I think investing at these “cheap” prices (cheap for a cloud cybersecurity company, that is) could be a good idea for long-term investors willing to stomach some near-term volatility.

Of course, with the ongoing global selloff, there’s always the risk of further downside. But if you’re looking to scoop up a high-growth tech company at a discount and hold it for years, CRWD stock is definitely worth considering right now.

Nutanix (NTNX)

Source: Shutterstock

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) provides cloud computing software that enables companies to manage hybrid cloud and multi-cloud deployments. The company reported solid Q3 fiscal 2024 results, with revenue growing 17% year-over-year to $525 million and ARR increasing 24% to $1.82 billion.

While Nutanix stock is still up 57% over the past year, shares have pulled back around 35% from their highs. I believe this level presents an attractive entry point for this high-growth cloud play. At 39-times forward earnings, the stock’s valuation isn’t cheap but looks reasonable, given Nutanix’s strong growth profile. The forward sales multiple of 5.4-times also compares favorably to other fast-growing cloud stocks.

On the company’s Q3earnings call Nutanix’s management team highlighted increasing interest from large enterprise customers, although sales cycles are elongating for these bigger deals. If Nutanix can continue converting its expanding pipeline of big customers, the stock looks poised for more upside from here.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and campuses. The company recently reported strong Q2 2024 results, with revenue up 15.9% year-over-year to $1.69 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.10, beating estimates by 16 cents. Analysts seem bullish on ANET stock following the report, with some increasing their earnings estimates. Indeed, this has been one of the top-performing tech stocks in recent years, with ANET stock soaring 458% over the past five years alone.

This stock has pulled back about 13% from its highs as of writing, which could provide a buying opportunity for those who believe the broader market will hold up okay. However, I wouldn’t overcommit to loading up on this stock all at once. A smarter approach may be to dollar-cost average into any further tech weakness and position for long-term gains, as Arista’s underlying business remains robust.

The company is collaborating with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on AI networking, and analysts expect Arista to benefit significantly from customer AI infrastructure investments by 2025. I think this is a stock that’s starting to look interesting, and could look even better on further weakness moving forward.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

