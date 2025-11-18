3 High-Flying Streaming Content Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2025

Streaming content is an audio or video file on the Internet that can be played without being fully downloaded, significantly reducing wait times for online content, depending on the Internet connection speed. The content creation layer forms the foundation of the streaming ecosystem that typically comprises four categories: film and TV studios, live media producers, game publishers and developers and user-generated content.

Here we recommend three streaming content stocks with a favorable Zacks Rank for the rest of 2025. These are: Fox Corp. FOXA, Roku Inc. ROKU and Sony Group Corp. SONY. These stocks have provided more than 30% returns year to date. Each of our picks currently carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

The push for exclusivity on subscription video-on-demand and music platforms has intensified the content wars, forcing streaming firms to spend exorbitant amounts on content creation. As exclusive content remains a key differentiator with evolving competition from the metaverse and immersive digital storytelling, companies are increasingly vying for market share by offering compelling content libraries, unique features and competitive pricing.

The chart below shows the price performance of our five picks year to date.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Fox Corp.

Zacks Rank #1 Fox posted strong first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, where adjusted earnings per share reached $1.51 with revenues growing 4.9% year over year. The Cable Network Programming segment of FOXA delivered a 48% EBITDA margin with revenues increasing 4% to $1.66 billion, while Tubi achieved quarterly profitability earlier than projected with 27% revenue growth.

Total advertising revenues increased 6% to $1.41 billion, driven by FOX News' premium pricing and National Football League ratings averaging 22 million viewers. Upcoming Super Bowl LIX and FIFA Men's World Cup provide major advertising catalysts for FOXA. With $4.4 billion in cash and $1.5 billion in share repurchases, FOXA maintains financial flexibility despite escalating sports programming costs and streaming competition.

FOXA has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of -1.3% and -7.7%, respectively, for the current year (ending June 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 5% in the last 30 days.

Roku Inc.

Zacks Rank #1 Roku delivered robust third-quarter 2025 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing estimates. ROKU achieved positive operating income for the first time since 2021. Platform revenues grew 17% year over year, driven by streaming services distribution and video advertising.

The Roku Channel maintained its number two position by engagement and captured 6.2% of U.S. television streaming time. ROKU’s free cash flow generation grew 182% year over year. ROKU raised its 2025 platform revenue outlook to $4.11 billion, reflecting sustained monetization momentum.

Roku has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 14.1% and more than 100%, respectively, for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 83.3% in the last 30 days.

Sony Group Corp.

Zacks Rank #2 Sony Group has been benefiting from momentum in the Game & Network Services (G&NS), Music and Imaging & Sensing Solutions (I&SS) units amid softness in Pictures and Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S). Higher PlayStation engagement is driving G&NS, while Music is gaining from more streaming in Recorded Music and Publishing.

SONY’s solid image sensor sales for mobiles and cameras amid FX woes are aiding I&SS. Anime is key to the Picture unit’s growth, with Crunchyroll adding subscribers. SONY faced a lower-than-expected tariff hit due to inventory moves, delayed effects and production diversification, with full measures set for completion by mid-year. SONY estimated operating income to cut to about ¥70 billion, down ¥30 billion from the prior view.

Sony Group has an expected revenue and earnings growth rate of 2% and -2.4%, respectively, for the current year (ending March 2026). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.3% in the last seven days.

