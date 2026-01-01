3 High-Conviction AI Stocks With 10x Potential by 2036

Key Points

AMD is on track to become a growing competitive threat to Nvidia.

CoreWeave's artificial intelligence (AI)-specific cloud ecosystem is benefiting from rapidly rising demand.

Upstart could disrupt the loan evaluation market with its AI-driven tool.

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have sent the market higher, as some stocks in this part of the tech industry have brought outsized gains to numerous investors. Palantir's gain of more than 32-fold from its low in 2022 is one notable example.

The best part of the AI story is that it has probably just begun. Grand View Research forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31% through 2033.

That probably means other stocks hold the potential for 10-fold gains by 2036. While a lot can happen in 10 years, these stocks are on track to make such gains as they help advance AI.

1. AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) may seem like a strange choice. For one, it lags market leader Nvidia in the AI chip industry, and it's up more than 13,000% from its 2015 lows.

Still, AMD is on track to become the first company with the potential to match or possibly catch up to Nvidia in the AI accelerator market. The company has made the claim that its upcoming MI450 accelerator will accomplish that goal, and it will probably be onward and upward if it can meet that expectation.

Additionally, AMD's CPUs still make it a force in the PC market, and its gaming and embedded segments will also benefit from the technology it has developed.

Moreover, AMD forecasts a 30% CAGR for revenue over the long term, with that rising to a 60% revenue CAGR for the data center segment that designs its AI accelerators.

Investors may have already begun to take notice, as AMD stock is up over 70% over the last year. Also, while its 105 P/E ratio could deter some investors, it's probable that others will buy shares at its current forward P/E ratio of 53. Such levels make it easier to take a chance on this increasingly influential AI giant.

2. CoreWeave

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) has begun to emerge as a leading AI cloud platform.

Indeed, tech giants like Amazon's AWS and Microsoft's Azure lead the overall cloud market. Still, CoreWeave has built a competitive advantage with a cloud specifically tailored for AI workloads, particularly when its ecosystem works with Nvidia's GPUs.

Additionally, CoreWeave takes on a task most companies don't want to do themselves, namely building and maintaining data centers. This means more organizations will probably turn to CoreWeave rather than taking on this task in-house.

That demand is so strong that in the first nine months of 2025, revenue rose by 204% yearly to almost $3.6 billion. Still, costs and expenses surged 263% over the same period due to the cost of meeting that fast-growing demand.

Consequently, interest expenses nearly quadrupled to $841 million during that time. Despite that increase, the net loss in the first three quarters of 2025 was $771 million, down from the loss of $857 million in the same year-ago period.

Admittedly, those losses and a sell-off in AI stocks in recent months may partially explain why CoreWeave stock sells at around a 60% discount from its 52-week-high. Still, with a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of just above 7, that bargain valuation and its rapid growth potentially set the stock up for massive gains.

3. Upstart Holdings

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) has drawn attention for its AI-driven loan evaluation tool. Fair Isaac's FICO score has dominated this market since 1989. However, that model has not significantly changed over the years. This creates the potential opportunity for Upstart to disrupt the market and capitalize on the "$1 trillion opportunity" in its industry.

Upstart's model utilizes more than 2,500 variables, applying AI to make its assessments. Moreover, its model now makes 91% of these assessments without human intervention. Also, in 2024, it's estimated that it could approve 101% more applicants than traditional tools due to its model's risk separation abilities.

Like numerous tech stocks, Upstart tumbled earlier in the decade amid rising interest rates. Now, with interest rates falling again, revenue in the first nine months of 2025 was $685 million, a 57% rise from year-ago levels. With that, it has returned to profitability, earning $35 million during the same period.

Despite those improvements, macroeconomic worries have weighed on Upstart this year, and the stock is still down 88% from its post-pandemic high.

Nonetheless, at a P/S ratio of about 5, investors can buy Upstart stock at a relatively low price. Considering the company's disruptive potential in the loan evaluation market, an eventual recovery is well within the realm of possibility.

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, CoreWeave, and Upstart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Upstart. The Motley Fool recommends Fair Isaac and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

