3 Hidden Threats to Your Retirement You Need to Prepare For

Key Points

Rising healthcare costs could bust your budget.

Taxes could eat into your income.

Inflation could erode your spending power.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Retirement is supposed to be a period of freedom -- a time to enjoy your days and spend time doing the things you love. And hopefully, you've saved well enough to buy yourself the retirement you've always wanted.

But as good a job as you may have done planning for retirement, there are a few hidden threats to your financial security that you may be overlooking. Here are three that need to be on your radar.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Rising healthcare costs

You're probably aware that between Medicare premiums, deductibles, and other out-of-pocket costs, healthcare is likely to be a big expense for you in retirement. But one thing you should know is that healthcare costs tend to rise at a faster pace than general inflation. That means you need to be prepared for your medical bills to go year after year.

One good way to do that is to contribute to a health savings account, or HSA, during your working years but reserve the money for your senior years. The nice thing about HSAs is that your money never expires, and it gets to grow and be withdrawn tax-free to pay for medical expenses.

Of course, not every health insurance plan is HSA-compatible. If you can't contribute to one of these accounts, your next best bet is to boost your individual retirement account (IRA) or 401(k) contributions.

It's also important to choose your Medicare coverage carefully every year. As your health needs change, explore your options for different Part D or Medicare Advantage plans to save on costs. You may find that switching plans leads to better coverage as well.

2. Taxes

The IRS is going to want its share of your money once you're retired. And the scary thing is, we don't know what tax rates are going to look like in the future.

A good way to protect yourself against rising taxes, or taxes in general, is to save for retirement in a Roth account. While it'll mean giving up an immediate tax break on your contributions, you'll get to enjoy tax-free gains in your Roth account, as well as tax-free withdrawals.

There are also retirement investments you can turn to that are more tax-friendly than others. Municipal bonds could be a good means of generating steady retirement income without raising your tax burden.

The interest municipal bonds pay is always exempt from federal taxes. And if you buy municipal bonds issued by your home state, you can avoid state and local taxes as well.

3. Inflation

Inflation could upend your retirement finances if your portfolio isn't set up to beat it. Even though Social Security benefits are eligible for annual cost-of-living adjustments, those raises often fail to actually help seniors keep pace with inflation. So, in that regard, your portfolio may need to do more of the heavy lifting.

You may be inclined to invest conservatively in retirement, especially after many years of dealing with stock market volatility. But that could mean falling behind inflation and losing out.

Instead, aim to keep a decent chunk of your portfolio in stocks. But do so wisely.

Maintain a diverse mix of stocks across a range of industries. And also, you may want to aim for both growth and dividend stocks in your retirement portfolio. The growth stocks could lend to strong inflation-beating gains, while the dividend stocks could provide more relative stability and serve as a hedge against market downturns.

If you're going to make an effort to save and plan for retirement, it's important to be as thorough as possible. Keep these three threats on your radar so they don't end up hurting you financially later in life.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.