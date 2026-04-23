3 Healthcare Stocks With the Most Durable Competitive Moats

Key Points

A moat can help a company stay ahead of rivals -- and that’s great news for earnings down the road.

Moats come in many forms, from brand strength to a solid patent portfolio.

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A company may be a leader in its field today, and that's fantastic, but when choosing whether to invest in such a player, it's crucial to consider whether it may maintain its market position. If the company dominates now, but rivals may easily catch up and even step ahead, earnings are likely to suffer -- and that's a major warning sign for investors.

So, when considering a company, one of the first things you'll want to look at is its competitive advantage, or moat. Like the trench surrounding a castle to ward off enemies, a company's moat protects it from rivals. This can be a strong brand, a number of patents, or a hard-to-replicate distribution network -- and these are just a few examples.

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A strong moat may help a company maintain its market position and, in turn, support earnings growth over time. This, along with other key attributes such as financial strength and a focus on innovation make a stock a fantastic buy. Let's check out three healthcare stocks with the most durable competitive moats.

1. Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) is the maker of one of the hottest pharmaceutical products around these days: weight loss drugs. The company sells tirzepatide, commercialized as Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss -- but doctors have prescribed either for the weight loss indication. On top of this, Lilly recently won approval for its oral weight loss drug, Foundayo.

These drugs are part of a category that's made the headlines in recent years amid soaring demand: GLP-1 drugs. They act on hormones involved in digestion, therefore helping control a user's appetite and blood sugar levels. Importantly, they're easily self-administered weekly by injection -- Foundayo, however, is a daily pill -- and they've proven to be safe and very effective.

Lilly's relationship with doctors who prescribe these drugs, as well as its reputation among satisfied patients, is a key competitive advantage -- and on top of this, patents protect tirzepatide until at least 2036.

2. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) is the global leader in cystic fibrosis (CF) drugs, and in recent times, has expanded its portfolio into other areas -- last year it launched a non-opioid drug for pain management.

Here, though, I'll focus on the CF portfolio as it represents a massive earnings machine for Vertex as well as a solid moat. Vertex's patents offer it protection into at least the late 2030s, and the biotech company continues to innovate in CF -- this implies leadership may even continue well beyond that as new products launch.

Today, Vertex's CFTR modulators have the ability to treat about 90% of the CF population -- because the disease is linked to genetic mutations, one particular drug may not serve every patient. But Vertex is working with Moderna on an mRNA therapeutic for the 5,000 CF patients who can't take the company's current drugs. If all goes well here, Vertex may be on the road to treating the entire CF population.

3. Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is the world's leading robotic surgery company, selling the Da Vinci line of surgical robots. These are used for many common procedures such as hernia repair and gallbladder surgery. Intuitive's robots have been generating growth for years -- and the install base and use of these robots continue to climb.

Now, here are two elements that keep Intuitive in the top spot: First, it's important to keep in mind that a surgical robot is a costly item, generally surpassing $1 million. This means that once a hospital or health system invests in one, it's likely to stick with it in order to amortize the investment.

The second thing that keeps Intuitive ahead is the fact that most surgeons have trained on the Da Vinci, so they are used to this platform. It's logical that surgeons will opt for a system they know well rather than choosing a completely different one.

This has developed a particularly solid moat for Intuitive -- and one of the most durable in the healthcare industry.

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Adria Cimino has positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intuitive Surgical, Moderna, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $520 calls on Intuitive Surgical and short January 2028 $530 calls on Intuitive Surgical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.