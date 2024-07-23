3 Hartford Mutual Funds to Buy for Attractive Returns

Hartford mutual funds focus on human-centric investing, emphasizing relationships, guidance and trust. As of Mar 31, 2024, Hartford oversaw $135.6 billion in assets. Offers a diverse range of over 65 mutual funds tailored to meet individual preferences. Hartford mutual funds are mainly managed by firms like Wellington Management Company LLP and Schroder Investment Management North America Inc., known for their experience in global investments. By combining management with customized investment options, Hartford Funds stands out as a reliable choice for investors seeking to align their financial goals with their investment strategies.

Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify one’s portfolio without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and, therefore, trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Hartford mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds boast a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Hartford Real Asset Fund HRLTX seeks to achieve a diverse portfolio by investing in equity securities, fixed-income investments and commodity-related investments.

Nicholas J. Petrucelli has been the lead manager of HRLTX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp Shell plc (4.4%), Shell plc (2.7%) and BP p.l.c. (2%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

HRLTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.3% and 6.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. HRLTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS HIADX invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HIADX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities.

Brian J. Schmeer has been the lead manager of HIADX since Feb 28, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (5.6%), Alphabet Inc (4.9%) and Wells Fargo & Co (2.9%) as of Mar 30, 2024.

HIADX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.2% and 12.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. HIADX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Hartford International Value Fund HILTX invests in equity securities issued by foreign entities. HILTX advisors also invest in small-capitalization securities and business activities within emerging markets.

James H. Shakin has been the lead manager of HILTX since Aug 30, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Shell plc (2.7%), Total Energies SE (2%) and Novartis AG (1.8%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

HILTX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.9% and 7.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.89%. HILTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

