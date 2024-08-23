3 Harbor Mutual Funds to Buy for Long-Term Returns

Harbor Capital Advisors, an investment firm, manages assets worth $60.0 billion spread across 36 strategies as of Jun 30, 2024. With more than three decades of experience and a dedication to managing mutual funds that are selected by boutique managers through a thorough evaluation process to ensure strong performance and flexibility in response, to market fluctuations. Harbor provides a diverse range of mutual funds catering to financial objectives and risk preferences, including growth, income and balanced strategies. All these attributes position Harbor as a reliable investment option.

Investing in Harbor mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Harbor mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Harbor Small Cap Value Investor HISVX invests in securities of small-cap companies, which the advisor defines as those with market capitalizations falling within the range of the Russell 2000 Index.

Paul Viera has been the lead manager of HISVX since Dec 14, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (3.3%), Parsons Corp (2.9%) and Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (2.8%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

HISVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.9% and 9.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.24%. HISVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Inv HCAIX fund invests in equity securities, including common and preferred stocks of U.S. companies, with market capitalization of at least $1 billion at the time of purchase. HCAIX advisors also invest in securities issued by foreign entities, including those operating in emerging markets.

Kathleen A. McCarragher has been the lead manager of HCAIX since Feb 28, 2013. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (9%), Amazon.com, Inc. (8.5%) and Microsoft Corp (8.2%), as of Apr 30, 2024.

HCAIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.4% and 16.6% respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.03%. HCAIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Harbor Mid Cap Value Investor HIMVX fund invests in securities of mid-cap companies. HIMVX advisors use a quantitative model for active investment decisions.

Menno Vermeulen has been the lead manager of HIMVX since Sep 29, 2004. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like The Kroger Co. (1.8%), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (1.7%), and PulteGroup, Inc. (1.7%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

HIMVX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.6% and 9.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%. HIMVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.