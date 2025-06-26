3 Growth Stocks I'm Loading Up On

Growth stocks are having a moment. Several small- and mid-cap stocks have suddenly jumped 40% or more in the past 30 days.

The catalyst? Investors are piling into innovative growth companies in response to the rapid pace of development of artificial intelligence (AI), alongside the potential positive impact of the Trump administration's efforts to roll back regulations.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here are three incredible growth stocks I'm loading up on right now.

A weight loss wildcard

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) just initiated its VANQUISH Phase 3 clinical program for VK2735, its dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist targeting obesity. This move could transform the $3 billion biotech into a pharmaceutical powerhouse.

The Phase 2 VENTURE study results were compelling. Patients achieved up to 14.7% body-weight reduction after just 13 weekly doses. Even better, 95% of gastrointestinal side effects were mild or moderate -- addressing the key weakness of current obesity treatments.

Viking is entering a market Morgan Stanley projects will reach $150 billion by 2035. While Eli Lilly's Zepbound and Novo Nordisk's Wegovy require weekly injections, Viking's developing an oral formulation that could dramatically expand the addressable market. The company's also planning a monthly maintenance regimen study later this year.

With 4,500 patients targeted for the obesity trial and 1,100 for diabetes, Viking's comprehensive approach could support premium pricing. At its current valuation, Viking trades at a fraction of recent pharma acquisitions. If VK2735 hits its endpoints, this stock could easily double or triple.

An AI infrastructure play

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) just landed a $7 billion, 15-year hosting agreement with CoreWeave -- validation of its high-performance computing strategy. CoreWeave, backed by Nvidia, chose Applied Digital for 250 megawatts at its Ellendale campus in North Dakota, with an option for another 150 megawatts.

Recent Q3 FY2025 results missed revenue expectations ($52.9 million vs. $62.9 million expected), but the company maintains strong partnerships. Management projects significant growth as the Ellendale facility comes online in phases starting Q4 2025.

Despite the near-term revenue miss, the long-term opportunity remains massive. The AI boom is driving unprecedented demand for high-performance computing infrastructure, and Applied Digital's partnership with CoreWeave positions it perfectly to capture this growth.

A government goldmine

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock looks insanely overvalued at 263 times forward earnings. But sometimes, the market knows something that valuation models don't. The stock's up 90% this year -- the best performer among companies valued over $5 billion -- because its technology is becoming indispensable.

The Pentagon just boosted Palantir's Maven Smart System budget to $1.3 billion over four years -- a $795 million increase. The company is negotiating with the Social Security Administration and the IRS for new contracts. CEO Alex Karp's recent Fannie Mae partnership for mortgage-fraud detection shows expansion into new verticals.

Commercial revenue is accelerating, too, growing 33% year over year to $397 million. Total revenue was $884 million, a 39% increase, beating expectations. The combination of expanding government contracts and accelerating commercial adoption suggests Palantir's software is becoming the standard for AI deployment across both sectors.

Three disruptions, one strategy

Wall Street loves predictable businesses with proven models. That's why it often misses the biggest winners.

Viking's oral alternative -- if proven safe and effective -- could capture millions of patients who won't use injectables. Applied Digital is building tomorrow's AI infrastructure while others debate valuations. Palantir's turning the federal government into a recurring revenue stream. Each offers a fundamentally better solution to a massive problem -- and the market's too focused on near-term metrics to notice.

Should you invest $1,000 in Viking Therapeutics right now?

Before you buy stock in Viking Therapeutics, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Viking Therapeutics wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $689,813!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $906,556!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 809% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 175% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 23, 2025

George Budwell has positions in Nvidia, Palantir Technologies, and Viking Therapeutics and has the following options: long January 2026 $55 calls on Viking Therapeutics, long January 2026 $60 calls on Viking Therapeutics, and long January 2027 $60 calls on Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends Novo Nordisk and Viking Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.