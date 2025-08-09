3 Growth Stocks Down 8% to 77% to Buy in August

Key Points Wall Street found things to be disappointed about in Amazon's quarterly report despite a phenomenal quarter, but it's already overcorrected.

Investors should never let market volatility scare them out of a good investment. Stocks of growing companies will usually experience greater volatility than the market average. But investors that ignore those fluctuations and keep regularly buying shares of growing companies will come out ahead over the long run.

Three fool.com contributors see great deals right now for fallen growth stocks like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), and Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG). Here's why they believe these stocks are solid investments for a long-term investor.

Amazon: Down 8.5%

Jennifer Saibil (Amazon): Amazon reported spectacular results for the 2025 second quarter last week, but its stock dropped on the news. While there was a lot to be excited about, the market seemed to home in on certain qualities that didn't fully meet its expectations, and that has created an excellent opportunity for investors who haven't pressed the buy button yet.

Sales growth was strong at 13% year over year, beating expectations. Let's not forget that Amazon is the second-largest company in the U.S. by sales, and to be able to still deliver double-digit sales growth is an impressive feat. It reached $167.7 billion in sales, ahead of Walmart's $165.6 billion in sales in its most recent quarter, and Amazon is on track to become the largest company in the U.S. by sales.

Operating income surged to $19.2 billion, up from $14.7 billion last year, easily topping its guidance. But that wasn't enough for Wall Street.

The market seems to have been spooked by the outlook for operating margin coming in slightly below expectations. Management is shooting for $15.5 billion to $20.5 billion in third-quarter operating income, and Wall Street is expecting $19.5 billion.

It also wasn't thrilled with the performance of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's cloud business. AWS sales were up 17.5% year over year in the quarter, but that was nowhere near the growth of its two biggest rivals, Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet, which increased 39% and 32%. However, AWS is much bigger than both of them, and in dollar amounts, its increase surpassed them.

CEO Andy Jassy made some remarks about the artificial intelligence (AI) business that may have sounded worse than he expected. He explained that it couldn't meet demand right now, which is why it's investing heavily in the platform. While that could lead clients to find somewhere else to meet their demand, the high demand implied should be great for Amazon down the line, as long as it can build out fast enough to keep it going.

Amazon stock is down 8.5% from its highs, already making its way back up as investors recognize the opportunity to buy on the dip. This was an overcorrection, and now it's a great chance to buy before it reaches new highs.

Dutch Bros: Down 33%

John Ballard (Dutch Bros): Dutch Bros has all the ingredients of a growth stock set up to deliver multi-bagger returns for patient shareholders. It's tapping into growing demand for specialty beverages. The business was founded in 1992, but it's still early in its nationwide U.S. expansion plans.

Analysts expect revenue to grow at a compound annual rate of 23% over the next few years. This is in line with the company's current pace of shop openings and same-shop sales trends, which have hovered around the low to mid-single-digit level over the last few years. It currently has over 1,000 shops in 18 states, but management sees tremendous growth potential supporting as many as 7,000 locations over the long term.

Dutch Bros is outperforming Starbucks, which has experienced problems growing sales recently. One reason for Dutch Bros' success is that it likes to hire shop managers from within the company. Even some of the company's franchise partners started out working for Dutch Bros as "broistas." This can help promote consistency throughout the company's shops, which is an important quality to look for in any restaurant chain.

Another quality that leads me to have high conviction in the future of this brand is that it is very popular among Gen Z. Dutch Bros offers a fun-loving atmosphere and a focus on the drive-thru experience, and it goes out of its way to delight customers with limited time offerings, such as the recent rubber duck giveaway with every purchase. The little things can go a long way in winning loyal customers, and Dutch Bros seems to understand this well.

The stock is currently down about 33% from its 52-week high. I would consider taking advantage of the dip and adding shares, especially for investors who are interested in finding promising new restaurant brands in the early stages of expansion.

Sweetgreen: Down 77%

Jeremy Bowman (Sweetgreen): Restaurant stocks have struggled this year as a combination of fears about tariffs and weak consumer discretionary spending have weighed on both business results and stock performance.

Sweetgreen, the promising fast-casual salad chain, has been one of the worst-performing stocks in the industry. The stock is now down 61% year to date, and is off 77% from its all-time high shortly after the company went public in late 2021.

It's understandable why Sweetgreen is down based on its recent results. In its first quarter, same-store sales declined 3.1%, and revenue rose just 5.4%. Sweetgreen has also been unprofitable throughout its history.

However, the chain is still small with roughly 250 locations, and it is popular as its restaurants generate average sales of $2.9 million. That puts it on par with Chipotle, one of the most successful restaurant stocks in history.

Sweetgreen has also been unprofitable in part because it's invested in its Infinite Kitchen program, an automated system that measures and dispenses ingredients and helps prep its salad bowls. That innovation seems likely to pay off over the long run. Management has said that restaurants with the Infinite Kitchen generate higher sales, as it helps increase throughput and customer service, in addition to saving on labor costs.

Sweetgreen's comparisons are expected to get easier in the second half of the year, which could turn comparable sales positive. The company expects to open at least 1,000 stores over the long term, meaning it has a long growth runway ahead.

Investors who take advantage of the discount are likely to be rewarded.

