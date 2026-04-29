3 Growth Stocks That Could Generate 10X Returns

Key Points

CRISPR Therapeutics is in the early stages of rolling out Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy that could rake in billions.

Green Thumb Industries is one of the leading companies in the U.S. cannabis industry, and it's already profitable.

Joby Aviation's air taxi might obtain approval soon, and if that happens, it could send the stock soaring.

10 stocks we like better than Joby Aviation ›

The biggest payoff from investing in stocks often comes years down the road, when companies you've invested in have grown larger and become more valuable. There can be some considerable risks involving smaller, unproven businesses, but the upside can also be substantial.

Three stocks that I believe have the potential to be 10-bagger investments in the future are CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), and Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY). Let's take a closer look at these promising stocks.

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CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics has a market cap of right around $5 billion, and it admittedly hasn't been a great investment over the past five years -- it's down more than 60% over that stretch. The good news is that the gene-editing company has become safer to invest in, and things may look better for CRISPR in the future.

In late 2023, the company obtained approval for Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy it has developed with Vertex Pharmaceuticals. It's approved for treating sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia. Casgevy, however, is still in its early stages of rolling out to patients throughout the world, and its full-year revenue totaled just $116 million in 2025. But it could generate billions at its peak. Meanwhile, CRISPR is also working on other treatments, including one for Type 1 diabetes, which could open up even more growth potential for the business in the long run.

Although CRISPR incurred a loss of $582 million last year, with around $2 billion in cash and marketable securities, its operations are well funded and put the company in a strong financial position. There's some risk with the stock, but overall, it looks to be on a promising trajectory, and CRISPR has the potential to be a much more valuable healthcare company in the future.

Green Thumb Industries

A stock that's struggled even worse than CRISPR in the past five years is Green Thumb Industries, which is down more than 70% over that time frame. The cannabis company has been growing, but the problem is that without meaningful reform in the industry, it's been difficult for the business to win over investors.

Marijuana remains illegal federally, but the hope is that it might change in the long run. The government recently rescheduled many medical marijuana products from a Schedule I classification to Schedule III, in what's a significant milestone for the industry. Recreational products may be rescheduled later this year, which may be an even bigger catalyst for pot stocks.

Green Thumb is already one of the safer stocks to own in the cannabis industry. Unlike many others, it has actually turned a profit over the past four quarters. In 2025, it reported net income of $114 million on revenue of just under $1.2 billion. If regulation opens up more opportunities in the cannabis sector, this is a stock I have little doubt could generate 10x returns for investors in the long run. Currently, its market cap is just under $2 billion.

Joby Aviation

Another stock that isn't doing as well as investors may have hoped is Joby Aviation. It's only down 14% in five years, but since the start of 2026, its shares have nosedived by 35%. It's a promising player in the emerging electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) market, and it's hoping to obtain approval for its air taxi in the near future.

Joby's valuation remains fairly high at over $8 billion for a company that still hasn't launched commercial operations. It has been generating revenue, but that's been primarily due to a recent acquisition of Blade Urban Air Mobility. If Joby can get its core business off the ground, that's the big catalyst investors are waiting for.

There are, however, still concerns around long-term profitability and whether the business has the potential to scale effectively without just burning through tons of cash along the way. I'm not convinced it can. However, if Joby's business starts generating significant revenue, that may be enough to win over growth investors and to send the eVTOL stock soaring.

Joby may be the riskiest stock on this list, but it's also the one that could command the highest valuation in the long run, given its popularity among retail investors.

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Green Thumb Industries. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.