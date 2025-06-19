3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Forget About

The best growth stocks are the ones you can just forget about. Buy them once and leave them alone. The road ahead may be bumpy, but these companies should be able to overcome their challenges in the long run. And since many investors don't have this unshakable long-term perspective, the stocks may be undervalued from time to time.

Here are some of these cruise-control growth stocks from my own portfolio. Some of them are cheap these days and others aren't, but I'd be happy to start brand new positions in all of them today. Except I can't, because I already own them and have no plans to sell my shares anytime soon.

Alphabet keeps reinventing itself

I bought my first Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) share in December 2010, when the company still was called Google. By June 17, 2025, those stubs have gained 1,065%. I'm not complaining.

If anything, I only wish I had picked up some Google stock even earlier. The trillion-dollar tech giant you see today was once a little upstart with advanced technology and big ambitions. The company's mission is still to "organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful," and that's a goal without a time limit.

Alphabet is both very profitable and extremely flexible. That rare combination sets the company up for decades of continued business growth. The Alphabet you see in 2040 or 2050 may look very different from the online search and advertising specialist you've seen so far, and that's alright. This company does more than simply rolling with the market's punches -- Alphabet usually leads the charge into whatever new era comes next, such as high-powered smartphones and artificial intelligence (AI).

Fiverr's big growth dreams

Freelance services facilitator Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) is a different story. My first Fiverr share has fallen a hair-raising 87% since January 2021, and the best performer among five additions to my position is down by 27% in three years.

So the stock is struggling, but have you seen Fiverr's financial results? Here's a taste of its steady revenue growth and skyrocketing cash flows over the past three years:

Top-line sales increased by 24% over this period while free cash flows tripled. I keep coming back to this stock whenever I have fresh cash to invest, because it often looks undervalued.

Like Alphabet, Fiverr has a beefy long-term target. This company wants to "change how the world works together." The effort so far has focused on matching online freelancers with unfilled gigs. Fiverr is all about digital service delivery at this point, from translation and graphic design to music recordings and effective AI prompts.

The growth opportunity is enormous. With $405 million of total revenues in the last four quarters, Fiverr controls less than 0.2% of this addressable market. Most of today's freelancing is managed offline, via traditional channels such as personal contacts, phone networks, or printed ads. That doesn't sound like a sustainable future to me, giving Fiverr a fantastic growth opportunity.

I can't wait for my Fiverr investments to turn profitable, but I also can't complain about having this exciting stock available at low prices. Fiverr's stock trades at just 12 times free cash flows and 10.8 times forward earnings estimates today.

So I keep buying Fiverr stock while it's cheap. Setting up just a single purchase of this undervalued growth stock will serve you well over time.

Netflix's evolution pays off for patient investors

Here's another classic set-and-forget investment.

The oldest Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares in my portfolio today have gained 10,120% over the years. I picked them up at a discount during the Qwikster panic of 2011. The media-streaming veteran is often misunderstood by bearish investors, who often see it as a risky play on unproven business ideas. I see long-term opportunity and innovation in the same ideas.

The company that dominated video rentals and destroyed Blockbuster moved on to a lightweight digital streaming model, later buttressed with a costly but effective content production strategy. Netflix has embraced ad-supported subscriptions more recently, focusing on profitable growth for the first time. There's still a lot of world left to conquer out there, and Netflix is still trying brand new business tactics. Yes, the stock is setting new all-time highs on a regular basis and it rarely looks cheap. But it's also the gift that keeps on giving in the long haul.

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Anders Bylund has positions in Alphabet, Fiverr International, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Fiverr International, and Netflix. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

