This week, Tracey went solo on the last Market Edge podcast of 2025, to screen for top growth stocks to buy for 2026.

Growth stocks are still in favor and even though many have had big rallies in 2025, that doesn’t mean there isn’t more upside expected for 2026.

Screening for Sales and Earnings Growth Winners

Tracey deployed a Zacks premium screen called “Sales and Earnings Growth Winners” to find 3 top stocks for 2026.

This screen looks for stocks with the Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), along with the top Zacks Style Score for Growth of A or B. Additionally, it looks for rising earnings, a good return on efficiency (ROE) and a strong Current Ratio.

The Return on Efficiency is a measure of management effectiveness while the Current Ratio is determined by dividing current assets by current liabilities.

An ROE above 15-20% is considered “good.” A Current Ratio should be between 2 and 15.

This screen returned 26 stocks, with well-known names such as Amazon, Robinhood, and Vertiv. Two gold miners also made the list.

But Tracey wanted to feature stocks that may be hidden gems.

3 Growth Stock Winners for 2026

1. HEICO Corp. (HEI)

HEICO Corp is an aerospace company with a market cap of $42 billion. It operates two segments: Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group.

HEICO grew its sales by 30% last year and is expected to increase them by another 14.7% this fiscal year.

HEICO shares are up 29.8% year-to-date and are trading near 5-year highs. It has a Current Ratio of 3.35, which is in the range investors look for of 2 to 15.

HEICO reported fourth quarter 2025 results on Dec 18, 2025, which was after the podcast was recorded. The company beat on earnings again. It has only missed once in the last 5 years.

Should a high growth aerospace company like HEICO be on your short list for 2026?

2. Argan, Inc. (AGX)

Argan provides a full range of construction and other services to the power industry, including natural gas-fired power plants and renewable energy facilities. It is a mid-cap company with a market cap of $4.1 billion.

Shares of Argan have soared in 2025, up 129% year-to-date, to new highs. On Dec 4, 2025, it reported its third quarter 2026 results and posted a record backlog of $3 billion.

Two new gas-fired projects were added in the second quarter. They were both in Texas.

Argan is an AI Revolution stock but is also replacing outdated facilities. It is currently under contract for the construction of approximately 6 GW of power generating assets.

Argan is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy). Sales are expected to rise 37% in fiscal 2027.

Should a construction company involved in power generation like Argan be on your short list for 2026?

3. Credo Technology Group (CRDO)

Credo Technology Group provides state-of-the-art solutions for demanding connectivity needs, aka high-speed interconnections for next generation AI data infrastructure. It has a market cap of $24.2 billion.

Founded in 2008, Credo Technology recently posted the strongest results in the company’s history in the fiscal second quarter of 2026. Revenue was up 272% year-over-year.

Shares of Credo Technology are up 107% year-to-date. Earnings are expected to jump 280% this fiscal year.

Credo Technology is a Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy). It has a Current Ratio of 8.9, which is in the range of 2 to 15.

Should investors be looking at AI data connectivity companies like Credo Technology for their 2026 short list?

What Else Should You Know About the Growth Stock Winners for 2026?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

