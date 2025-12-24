3 Green Energy Stocks to Watch for a Cleaner, More Sustainable 2026

Global investments in renewable energy have reached record levels as governments and companies increase their focus on climate goals. Strong policy support and rising demand for clean power are driving growth across solar, wind and other renewable sources. As climate initiatives gain momentum heading into 2026, select green energy companies are well-positioned to benefit from this long-term shift.

Renewable Investment Momentum Remains Strong

Spending on renewable energy has increased steadily as countries work toward reducing carbon emissions and strengthening energy security. Solar and wind continue to lead new power capacity additions, supported by lower costs and improved technology. Rising electricity demand from electric vehicles, AI-based data centers, the reshoring of some industries and industrial activity is further supporting the need for clean and reliable power sources.



These trends show that renewable energy is becoming a core part of the global power system, creating steady growth opportunities for companies with strong clean energy assets.

Here’s Why Green Energy Stocks Look Promising for 2026

Government climate programs in major economies are expected to continue supporting renewable energy projects. At the same time, many companies are signing long-term clean power deals to meet their sustainability goals. Together, this support should help green energy companies see steady growth in the coming years.



With these factors in place, investors may look at select renewable stocks that have exposure to solar wind and clean power generation.

3 Green Energy Stocks to Watch for 2026

We have selected green energy stocks with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) or better that are well positioned to benefit from the ongoing shift toward clean energy. These companies have solid business models and strong growth visibility heading into 2026.

You can see the full list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NextEra Energy NEE: NextEra Energy is a leading clean energy company with operations across the United States and Canada. It has a strong focus on wind and solar power generation. The company owns a diversified portfolio that includes renewable energy, natural gas, nuclear assets and battery storage. With continued investment in clean power projects, NextEra Energy is well-positioned for sustainable growth through 2026. The company expects to be able to add 36.5-46.5 GW of new renewables in the 2024-2027 time frame to the generation portfolio via clean energy investments.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEE’s 2026 earnings implies a 7.8% improvement from the prior year’s estimated earnings, while that for its 2026 sales reflects a 17.7% increase. The stock has gained 13.4% in the past six months.



Dominion Energy D: Dominion Energy is a major U.S. energy company with a strong focus on regulated electric utilities and long-term contracted clean energy assets. The company operates a diversified portfolio of electric generation transmission and natural gas infrastructure and is steadily transitioning toward cleaner power sources. With its commitment to net-zero emissions and continued focus on regulated and contracted businesses, Dominion Energy is well-positioned to support the clean energy transition through 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for D’s 2026 earnings implies a 22.47% improvement from the prior year’s estimated earnings, while that for its 2026 sales reflects an 8.4% increase. The stock has gained 5.% in the past six months.



Canadian Solar CSIQ: Canadian Solar is a global provider of solar modules and energy storage solutions with operations across key international markets. The company manufactures solar products for residential commercial and utility-scale projects and also develops large solar and battery storage assets. With a diversified global presence and an expanding clean energy project pipeline, Canadian Solar is well-positioned to benefit from rising renewable investments through 2026. For full-year 2026, the company forecasts total module shipments of 25-30 GW, including about one GW allocated to its projects. Energy storage shipments are projected to be 14-17 GWh.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ’s 2026 earnings implies a 77.7% improvement from the prior year’s estimated earnings, while that for its 2026 sales reflects a 34.8% increase. The stock has gained 121.2% in the past six months.



