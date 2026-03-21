3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy in March

Key Points

TotalEnergies is an integrated energy giant that's using carbon profits to build a clean energy business.

NextEra Energy mixes a regulated electric utility with a fast-growing solar and wind power business.

Brookfield Renewable has exposure across the clean energy spectrum.

10 stocks we like better than NextEra Energy ›

Oil prices are in the news thanks to the geopolitical conflict unfolding in the Middle East. That's pushed longer-term trends in the energy sector into the background. But the multi-decade shift from dirtier to cleaner energy sources is still underway. Here are three investments that let you take advantage of that shift in March.

TotalEnergies is using oil profits to go green

TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) is an integrated energy giant that will benefit from rising oil and natural gas prices. That's not very "green," but the company stands out from its peers in an important way. It is using cash from its carbon fuel operations to build a business around electricity and clean energy. In 2025, its integrated power division accounted for 12% of operating income.

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The potential windfall from high oil prices is exciting because it would give TotalEnergies more cash to invest in growing its integrated power division. To be fair, the stock has risen along with oil prices. However, if you think long term, TotalEnergies' approach could be a desirable middle ground for investors who don't want to jump into clean power with both feet. The stock has a dividend yield of 4.5%, though U.S. investors have to pay French taxes and fees on the dividend.

NextEra Energy is electric

It is completely reasonable that someone looking for green energy stocks wouldn't want to own an oil company. Which is why NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) could be your pick. NextEra owns one of the largest regulated electric utilities in the United States. That provides a reliable foundation for the company's solar and wind power business, which it continues to build. Renewable energy has been NextEra's growth engine for years, noting that it is already one of the world's largest solar and wind producers.

The big story here, however, is the attractive combination of stability, income, and dividend growth. The yield is 2.7%, which is above the utility average of 2.4%. The dividend has been increased annually for decades. And the company is projecting earnings growth of 8% a year through 2035 with dividend growth of 6% through at least 2028.

Brookfield Renewable is an all-in-one play

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC) is the only pure play on this list, with exposure to solar, wind, hydroelectric, and nuclear power, in addition to storage. Its portfolio of clean power assets spans across North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. It is a one-stop shop for investors and customers seeking green power. Notably, it has long-term deals with tech giants Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Google to help support the build out of their AI businesses.

Unlike the two companies above, Brookfield Renewable is a fairly active portfolio manager, building, buying, and selling clean energy assets fairly regularly. That's a bit different, but the outcome has been positive for investors. The distribution has increased at an average rate of 5% a year over the past decade, which is in line with management's 5% to 9% target.

The complication here is that there are two share classes, each representing the exact same business and paying the exact same dividend. Higher demand for the corporate share class among institutional investors, however, has left it with a lower yield of 3.9%. Small individual investors should be fine buying the partnership units and their more attractive 4.9% yield.

It's easy to be green with dividend stocks like these

TotalEnergies, NextEra Energy, and Brookfield Renewable are three easy ways to generate income while investing in the global shift toward cleaner energy sources. If you get to know each of them, it is likely that one or more will end up in your portfolio before March is over.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has positions in Brookfield Renewable Partners and TotalEnergies Se. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft and NextEra Energy. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Renewable and Brookfield Renewable Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.