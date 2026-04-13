3 Green Energy Stocks to Buy in April

Key Points

Oklo's microreactors are poised to power a new age of AI technology.

Bloom Energy is projected to grow revenue threefold in the next two years.

GE Vernova is becoming one of the most dominant players in the clean energy space.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Since the end of February, following a joint military attack by the United States and Israel, Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has driven up oil prices worldwide. Although a two-week truce has raised hope that safe passage through the Strait could resume, uncertainty around the terms of the ceasefire has left the waterway starkly quiet.

Whether or not the Strait will reopen, the conflict has reminded the world how dependent it is on foreign oil. That, in turn, is adding attention to the need for more homegrown sources of green energy, like solar, wind, and nuclear.

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Following a strong performance in 2025, green energy stocks continue to show winning potential in 2026, especially as electricity demand from AI data centers drives growth in the sector. With that in mind, here are three energy stocks worth considering for the rest of April.

1. Oklo

Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is an advanced nuclear company developing a modular microreactor called Aurora. These compact reactors run on special and recycled fuel, which helps them generate power nonstop for years, and since they don't emit carbon, they're cleaner than the fossil fuels behind gridded power.

Oklo's microreactors are exciting because they tackle two big problems at once: breaking reliance on fossil fuels and delivering continuous power for a more data-driven world.

Just think, for a second, of all the remote places that could use reliable clean electricity. Let me help: AI data centers, military camps, mining sites, industrial parks, logistics hubs, remote communities, rural areas, the list goes on.

Oklo is currently working with the U.S. government to build its first Aurora powerhouse on a federal site, which could help it move through the regulation process quicker. It's aiming to build its first reactor in 2027, which could be the year this pre-revenue company starts generating sales.

The nuclear stock is up over 120% since last year, but it's down over 70% from its 52-week high set in mid-October. While Oklo carries a hefty valuation -- a market cap of $8 billion on zero revenue -- its long-term potential could offer plenty of upside from here.

2. Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is one of the most exciting growth clean energy stocks in the market today.

In a nutshell, it manufactures solid oxide fuel cell systems (sometimes called "Bloom Boxes"). These boxes convert fuel (like natural gas) into electricity through a neat electrochemical process without combustion.

Unlike Oklo and other "AI energy" companies, Bloom isn't waiting on regulatory approvals. It has a product to sell, plus a marquee client list that includes major players in the data center space, like Equinix and Oracle.

Even before AI data centers were a major driver for growth, Bloom was riding tailwinds from a global push for clean energy. Now that AI is demanding more power, however, the bullish thesis for Bloom has compounded -- and it's already starting to show in its sales.

In 2025, Bloom recorded a record revenue of $2 billion for the full year, about 37% more compared to 2024. Bloom also ended 2025 with a total backlog of $20 billion. Forecasts now show Bloom growing its revenue threefold over the next two years.

As long as AI and cloud growth continue, Bloom's orders (and stock rally) could continue for many years to come.

3. GE Vernova

GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) has had a run for the ages. Since spinning off from General Electric in 2024 the stock has added $855 to its initial share price, resulting in a massive 625% gain.

It's not hard to understand why. GE's power generation services are impressively diverse, including nuclear, wind, hydro, and gas, and it serves a range of government, industrial, and utility customers.

Like Bloom and Oklo, GE Vernova's biggest opportunity is the unprecedented demand for electricity driven by the buildout of AI infrastructure. Indeed, electricity demands have been so high that GE Vernova expects its backlog to surge to $200 billion by 2028 (it currently stands at $135 billion).

The stock does carry a premium valuation, however. It trades at about 61 times forward earnings and 22 times book value. If you're looking for a value deal, GE Vernova is probably not your pick, but the long-term potential for growth should at least put this energy giant on your watch list.

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Steven Porrello has positions in Oklo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bloom Energy, Equinix, GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.