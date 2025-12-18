3 Great Reasons to Save in a Roth IRA in 2026

Key Points

Roth IRAs do not give you a tax break on retirement plan contributions like traditional IRAs do.

In exchange, you get tax-free investment gains and withdrawals.

You also get more flexibility on how and when to spend your money later in life.

As the new year approaches, you may be in the process of mapping out some big financial goals. And one of them may be to boost your retirement savings.

In fact, you may be making plans to get yourself onto a budget so you can prioritize retirement plan contributions. But it's important to find the right account to save in.

A lot of people enjoy the immediate tax break that comes with funding a traditional IRA. With a Roth IRA, you don't get a tax break on your contributions. However, your investments get to grow tax-free, and withdrawals are tax-free in retirement.

If you're not sure whether a Roth IRA is right for you, here are three great reasons to consider saving in one next year.

1. You're in a pretty low tax bracket

Losing the tax break that comes with funding a traditional IRA can be a big blow -- if you're a higher earner in a higher tax bracket. But if you're in a fairly low tax bracket, then it could make sense to forgo the tax break on your 2026 contribution.

Let's say you're in your early 20s and are only earning an entry-level salary -- hence the low tax bracket. Chances are, your wages will grow as your career progresses. So in future years, you may end up in a high enough tax bracket where a Roth IRA doesn't make sense. In that case, you might as well fund that Roth IRA while your taxes are low enough for that to not sting.

2. You're worried about tax rates rising over time

While we know what today's tax brackets looks like, future tax rates are anyone's guess. And if you're many years away from closing out your career, you're taking a big risk by keeping all of your savings in a traditional retirement account.

With a Roth IRA, you don't have to worry about future tax rates. That's because you're basically locking in your current tax rate on your money. When you withdraw it, it won't be subject to taxes, so it won't matter what tax rates look like then (at least within the context of that specific account).

3. You want more flexibility with your savings later in life

At this stage of life, you might assume that you're going to want to start withdrawing from your retirement savings the moment your career wraps up. But you never know whether you'll be in a position where you don't need that money.

It may be that come retirement, you end up getting more in Social Security than expected, and you're able to continue a lucrative side gig of yours. If you don't need the money in your retirement account, or you don't need it right away, wouldn't you want the option to leave it alone and let it continue growing in a tax-advantaged fashion?

With a traditional IRA, you can only leave your money untouched for so long, since you're forced to take required minimum distributions (RMDs) at age 73 or 75, depending on your year of birth. With a Roth IRA, there are no RMDs to worry about, so you're free to let that money continue growing tax-free as long as you want to.

Plus, you may decide that you want to leave a nice inheritance behind to your loved ones. A Roth IRA can serve as a great estate planning tool since there are RMDs to worry about.

Saving money for retirement is a great thing to do in the new year, period. But it's important to find the right home for your nest egg. And if any of these factors apply to you, then it could pay to land on a Roth IRA for your savings in 2026.

