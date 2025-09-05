3 Great High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in September

Key Points Brookfield Infrastructure expects to grow its dividend by 5% to 9% per year.

There are many excellent dividend stocks available, some with higher yields. Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) (NYSE: BIP), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are three great options. Here's why I believe they're attractive stocks to buy in September if you're seeking a higher-yielding income stream.

Multiple growth catalysts ahead

Brookfield Infrastructure currently yields 4.3%, more than three times higher than the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) (1.2% yield). The global infrastructure giant has been an excellent dividend stock over the years. Brookfield has increased its payment in all 16 years since its formation, growing it at a brisk 9% compound annual rate during that period. The company expects to increase its payout at a 5% to 9% annual rate over the long term.

The infrastructure company is in an excellent position to deliver on that goal. Brookfield invests in strategically positioned infrastructure poised to benefit from global megatrends, including decarbonization, deglobalization, and digitalization.

Brookfield expects to grow its funds from operations (FFO) per share at a more than 10% annual rate in the coming years. Multiple growth drivers fuel that view. Its existing infrastructure portfolio generates durable and growing cash flows, backed by inflation-linked rate structures and rising volumes as the global economy expands.

Additionally, Brookfield has a large backlog of organic expansion projects currently under construction, including two U.S. semiconductor fabrication facilities and several data centers around the world. The company also routinely makes acquisitions to add new sources of growth. Brookfield's combination of yield and growth positions it to produce strong total returns in the coming years.

Cashing in on a growth surge

Enterprise Products Partners currently yields 6.8%. The master limited partnership (MLP), which sends investors a Schedule K-1 federal tax form each year, has increased its distribution for 27 straight years, every single year since it went public. The company has increased its high-yielding payout by 3.8% over the past 12 months.

The MLP is on the cusp of a major expansion wave. It expects to place $6 billion of organic growth capital projects into commercial service during the second half of this year. Notable projects include additional natural gas processing plants, phase one of its Neches River Terminal, another NGL fractionator, and its Bahia pipeline. These commercially secured projects will supply it with a significant source of incremental cash flow in the coming quarters.

Enterprise Products Partners has more growth ahead. It expects to invest another $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion in growth capital projects in 2026, with all projects entering service by the end of that year. Meanwhile, the company boasts one of the strongest financial profiles in the energy midstream sector, affording it ample capacity to invest in additional growth capital projects and make strategic acquisitions. It should have plenty of fuel to continue increasing its high-yielding distribution in the coming years.

Steadily cashing in on a $14 trillion growth opportunity

Realty Income's dividend currently yields 5.6%. The diversified real estate investment trust (REIT) has increased its monthly dividend payment 131 times since its public market listing in 1994. It has raised the payment for 111 straight quarters and for over 30 consecutive years. It has grown its dividend at a 4.2% compound annual rate during that period.

Acquisitions are the main catalyst driving the REIT's steadily rising dividend. Realty Income invests billions of dollars each year into income-producing real estate. It buys properties in sale-leaseback transactions, invests in development projects, purchases portfolios from investors, and acquires other REITs. Realty Income has one of the strongest balance sheets in the REIT sector, giving it ample financial flexibility to continue investing in income-generating properties.

Realty Income sees a $14 trillion opportunity to invest in commercial real estate across the U.S. and Europe. The REIT has been enhancing its ability to capture this massive opportunity by expanding its platform into new areas. It has invested in new property types (e.g., data centers and casinos), additional European countries, and launched credit and private capital investment platforms. Realty Income's combination of diversification and financial strength should enable it to continue growing its portfolio and dividend for years to come.

Great income stocks

Brookfield Infrastructure, Enterprise Products Partners, and Realty Income have increased their dividends every year as public companies. They pay high-yielding dividends backed by strong financial profiles and have significant growth potential. These qualities make them great high-yield dividend stocks to buy this month for a stable and growing income stream.

Matt DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Infrastructure, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, Enterprise Products Partners, and Realty Income. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Enterprise Products Partners. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

