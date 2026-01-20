3 Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Significant Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("GSAM") has been offering financial services — including investment and advisory solutions, and risk-management expertise — to institutional and individual investors throughout the world since 1988. With more than $3 trillion in assets under management, GSAM is considered one of the world’s leading financial management companies.

The fund has more than 2,000 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. Its teams have more than 700 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. The fund family develops investment strategies with respect to geographical regions, industries and asset classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz., Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy (GGSAX), Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts (GLCGX) and Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund (GQIRX). Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1(Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors canclick here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy fund invests in underlying equity funds, with a blend of domestic large-cap, small-cap, and international exposure to seek capital appreciation.

Goldman Sachs Growth Strategy fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.9%. GGSAX has an expense ratio of 0.55%.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Gr Insghts fund seeks this objective through a broadly diversified portfolio of equity investments in large-cap U.S. issuers that are expected to have better prospects for earnings growth than the growth rate of the general domestic economy.

Goldman Sachs Large Cp Gr Insghts fund has three-year annualized returns of 29.3%. As of the end of July 2025, GLCGX held 94 issues with 14% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund invests most of its assets, including any borrowings, in equity securities of U.S. issuers.

Goldman Sachs U.S. Tax-Managed Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 21.9%. Monali Vora has been one of the fund managers of GQIRX since 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors canclick here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (GLCGX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GQIRX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GGSAX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.