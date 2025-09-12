Welcome to Episode #415 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Interested in investing in gold but want to buy the gold miners?

With earnings on the rise due to record high gold prices, the gold miners, as a group, are cheap.

Screening for Cheap Gold Mining Stocks

Tracey ran a screen to find the cheapest gold miners. This meant the gold miner had to be trading with a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20 or less.

It also had to have a top Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), #2 (Buy), or #3 (Hold).

This screen returned 15 stocks, including several that were trading much cheaper than 20x.

These three gold miners are trading with forward P/Es under 12.

3 Gold Mining Stocks with Low P/Es

1. Namib Minerals ( NAMM )

Namib Minerals is a tiny gold miner based in Zimbabwe with a market cap of just $161 million. It came on the market recently, as it went public on June 6, 2025.

Earnings are expected to rise 197.6% this year but Zacks only has one analyst earnings estimate on the company. Namib has the lowest P/E in this screen at 3.

Shares of Namib Minerals are down 82% since it went public in June. It’s a stock that trades under $5.

Is Namib Minerals too small to handle?

2. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. ( DPMLF )

Dundee Precious Metals is headquartered in Canada with projects and operations in Bulgaria, Serbia and Ecuador. It is a mid-cap company with a market cap of $3.6 billion.

Earnings are expected to jump 51.9% in 2025. However, Zacks.com only has one analyst earnings estimate on the company.

Shares are up 138.5% year-to-date, but it’s still cheap. Dundee Precious Metals trades with a forward P/E of 11.

Dundee Precious Metals pays a dividend, currently yielding 0.7%.

Should gold miner investors have Dundee Precious Metals on their short list?

3. Centerra Gold Inc. ( CGAU )

Centerra Gold is headquartered in Ontario, Canada with operations in North America and Asia, including Turkey. It has a market cap of $1.9 billion.

Earnings are expected to jump 18.3% in 2025. Shares of Centerra Gold have rallied 66.6% year-to-date. Yet it’s still cheap, with a forward P/E of 11.

Centerra Gold also pays a dividend, which is currently yielding 2.2%.

Should income and value investors interested in gold miners have Centerra Gold on their short list?

What Else Should You Know About Cheap Gold Miners?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.