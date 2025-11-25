3 Gold Miner Stocks to Buy for 2026

(0:20) - Where Should Investors Be Looking For Exposure Into Gold?

Podcast@Zacks.com

This week, Tracey is going solo to discuss the gold mining stocks. She has covered the gold miners on the podcast several times this year.

But after record third quarter results, and gold still trading near all-time highs, it’s not too late to buy the gold miners.

Screening for the Best Gold Miner Stocks

On Zacks.com, investors can screen for the gold miner stocks using Zacks screening tool. Under the company description, look for the Industries. In Industries, search for “Mining – Gold.”

But we don’t want just any gold miner. We want gold miners that are Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy) stocks. These gold miners should have rising earnings estimates.

To find growth, Tracey screened for a PEG ratio under 1.0. A PEG under 1.0 indicates a company has both growth and value. The PEG ratio is the P/E divided by the growth.

This screen returned 5 gold miners.

3 Gold Miner Stocks with Growth and Value

1. Newmont Corp. (NEM)

In the wise words of Zacks Chief Equity Strategist, John Blank, “don’t be a genius.” Sometimes the most obvious trade is the best one. Newmont is the world’s largest gold mining company. There’s no need to search around for an obscure miner with these market conditions.

Earnings are expected to rise 71.3% this year and another 22% next year. In the third quarter, Newmont had a record free cash flow of $1.6 billion. Newmont reduced debt by $2 billion in the quarter.

Newmont is cheap, with a forward P/E of 14 and a PEG ratio of 0.5.

It is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should Newmont be on your short list for 2026?

2. Gold Fields Ltd. (GFI)

Gold Fields is a South African gold mining company with a market cap of $34.4 billion. In the third quarter, Gold Fields said it was on track to meet its full year production and cost guidance.

Gold Fields’ net debt fell $696 million to $791 million as of the end of Sep 2025. Earnings are expected to soar 136.4% this year and another 48.1% in 2026.

Gold Fields is cheap and has growth. It has a PEG ratio of just 0.26. Gold Fields also pays a dividend, currently yielding 1.7%.

Gold Fields is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Should Gold Fields be the miner on your short list?

3. Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC)

Kinross Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based gold mining company with a market cap of $29.4 billion. In the third quarter, Kinross Gold had record free cash flow of $700 million and achieved a net cash position of $485 million.

Earnings are expected to jump 139.7% in 2025 and another 23.9% in 2026. It’s got great growth and is also cheap. Kinross Gold has a PEG ratio of only 0.43.

Kinross Gold is also shareholder friendly. Recently, it raised its quarterly dividend by 17% and increased its share buyback by 20% to $600 million.

Kinross Gold is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock.

Should Kinross Gold be at the top of your short list for 2026?

What Else Should You Know About the Gold Miner Stocks for 2026?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

