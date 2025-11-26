3 Glenmede Mutual Funds for Scaling Returns

Glenmede Investment Management, founded in 1956, develops mutual fund strategies through a structured process that combined analytical methods with swift decision-making, rather than relying on impulsive decisions. The Glenmede fund managers conduct fundamental research and quantitative modeling to analyze markets, which helps them test their theories and create improved investment strategies and adjust their approaches when market conditions shift. Its mutual fund portfolio follows a disciplined investment approach, which includes equity and fixed income and multi-asset fund categories to establish itself as a reliable investment option.

We have chosen three Glenmede mutual funds — Glenmede Disciplined International EqPtf GTCIX, Glenmede Global Secured Options NOVIX and Glenmede Total Market Plus Eq Ptf GTTMX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Glenmede Disciplined International EqPtf fund seeks to maximize long-term total return consistent with reasonable risk to principal. GTCIX invests primarily in common stocks, including dividend-paying common stocks of companies located outside the United States that the Sub-Advisor believes are undervalued.

Alexander R. Atanasiu has been the lead manager of GTCIX since Dec. 29, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (3.3%), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (3.2%) and Wartsila Oyj (2.3%) as of July 31, 2025.

GTCIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 23% and 15.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. GTCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Glenmede Global Secured Options fund invests most of its assets in option-writing strategies such as covered calls and secured put options.

Sean E. Heron has been the lead manager of NOVIX since Sept. 28, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (25.7%), Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (21.9%) and Us Treasury Bills (1.4%) as of July 31, 2025.

NOVIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.9% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.03%. NOVIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Glenmede Total Market Plus Eq Ptf fund invests the majority of its assets in long and short positions in U.S.-focused equities whose market cap falls under the Russell 3000 Index.

Vladimir de Vassal has been the lead manager of GTTMX since Dec. 21, 2006. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like eBay Inc. (3.1%), EMCOR Group, Inc. (3%) and Sanmina Corp (2.9%) as of July 31, 2025.

GTTMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12% and 16.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 2.1%. GTTMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

