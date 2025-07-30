3 Genomics Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio in 2025

An updated edition of the June 27, 2025, article.

Genomics encompasses the study of a complete set of genes, their work process and way of interacting with each other and the environment. There have been several breakthroughs in this field, attracting the attention of pharma and biotech companies.

While it incorporates elements of genetics, the primary focus is on characterizing all the genes of an organism, rather than individual genes. Genetic information is lately being used to evaluate individual responses to drugs and facilitate the development of targeted therapies. This, in turn, has paved the way for a revolutionary era in genetic medicine.

Given the constant need for innovative medical treatments, genomics holds the key to the future of medical world despite the complexity of such treatments.

Interestingly, genomics has ushered in innovative concepts, such as synthetic biology, which applies engineering principles to biology. Synthetic biology products serve life sciences researchers across a variety of healthcare applications, including drug discovery, disease detection, enzyme engineering, gene editing and basic academic research.

The recent spotlight on companies in the evolving genomics sector can be attributed to a drastic reduction in the cost, accuracy and time required to map an individual’s entire genome. A major player in this field is Illumina ( ILMN ), a global leader in sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. While some companies are utilizing genetic sequencing to develop solutions not only for healthcare but also for other areas, diagnostic companies leverage sequencing data to identify specific genetic variations and map them to a known condition.

Another breakthrough is the development of genome editing approaches, such as CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Gene editing companies, such as CRISPR Therapeutics AG ( CRSP ) and Beam Therapeutics ( BEAM ), hold the potential to treat and cure diseases caused by genetic variants. As the name suggests, they make changes or correct defects in the organism's DNA.

Per estimates, the genomics market will reach $157.47 billion by 2033. Per a Grandview research, the global synthetic biology market size was valued at $16.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 17.30% from 2025 to 2030.

If you're looking to capitalize on this trend, our Genomics and Synthetic Biology screen makes it easy to identify high-potential stocks at any given time. At present, investors may consider adding stocks like Intellia Therapeutics ( NTLA ), Editas Medicine ( EDIT ) and Prime Medicine, Inc. ( PRME ) to their portfolios.

Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and uncover your next big opportunity.

3 Genomics Stocks to Add to Your Portflolio

Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene editing company, focused on developing drugs with CRISPR-based therapies. NTLA is leveraging its modular platform to advance in vivo and ex vivo therapies for diseases with high unmet need. The in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body.

NTLA’s lead in vivo product candidates are nex-z for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of HAE. Nex-z is an investigational CRISPR-based therapy designed to inactivate the TTR gene in liver cells, thereby preventing the production of TTR protein for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis. NTLA has collaborated with Regeneron for nex-z. The candidate is currently in phase III.

NTLA-2002 is a wholly owned, investigational in vivo CRISPR-based therapy designed to knock out the kallikrein B1 gene in the liver, with the goal of achieving lifelong control of HAE attacks after a single dose. The company is on track to submit a biologics license application in the second half of 2026.

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is also advancing ex vivo applications to address immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases, where CRISPR is used as the tool to create the engineered cell therapy outside the body. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Editas Medicine is a clinical-stage genome editing biotech developing treatment using its proprietary genome editing platform based on the unique CRISPR technology. The company is currently focusing on in vivo (within the living organism) pipeline development.

Editas has reported successfully demonstrating in vivo preclinical proof of concept for editing hematopoietic stem, liver and other extrahepatic cells in humanized mice and non-human primates. The company demonstrated effective editing of HSCs using proprietary lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) after a single dose in non-human primates, with further optimization ongoing to achieve higher therapeutic editing levels. The company is slated to announce an in vivo HSC development candidate soon.

This innovative technology promises potential, even though it’s a long road ahead for this Zacks Rank #2 company.

Prime Medicine is currently advancing in vivo programs to cure two of the largest genetic liver diseases, Wilson’s Disease and Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

The company expects to file an investigational new drug (IND) and/or clinical trial application (CTA) for its Wilson’s Disease program in the first half of 2026 and for its AATD program in mid-2026; initial clinical data from both programs are expected in 2027.

Prime Medicine also focuses on its in vivo Cystic Fibrosis program (with support from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation) and the development of Prime Edited CAR-T products for hematology, immunology and oncology (in partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb).

This company has also undertaken a restructuring program to reduce operating expenses and cash burn, decreasing anticipated cash needs by almost half through 2027.

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.





