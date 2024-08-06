3 Genomics Stocks That May Transform Personalized Medicine 

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When the human genome was fully sequenced in 2003, the prospects of genetic medicine ushered in a new era of human health. Today, scientists and drug developers have a better understanding of the genetic drivers of disease than ever before. As such, genomics stocks present a new opportunity for investors to buy into the potential future of medicine, as nearly all modern therapies rely on understanding patient genetics to be as efficient as possible.

Moreover, genomics companies differ from traditional healthcare or biotech stocks as they often do not rely on selling a drug to be successful. Rather, their services and relevance to the industry enable them to derive profit from supporting the broader medical industry.

For investors, this means a slower yet more stable growth stock that can help dilute portfolio risk if bought in the correct proportions. As such, here are three genomic stocks to consider due to the potential of their ongoing research and investor draw.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

From gene editing to ribonucleic acid (RNA) technologies, Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) has strategically positioned itself in the biotech industry to become one of the best genomics stocks to buy right now. I recommended it back in January of this year, and since then, the stock has grown 24%, with most signs pointing to continued growth.

As I’ve discussed before, much of the company’s success can be attributed to its narrow patient population and the broader potential of its technologies should they succeed in treating genetic muscular dystrophies. This presents investors with a strong competitive moat while also enabling the company to funnel research into treating other genetically driven diseases.

One particularly intriguing project the company is working on is using specially designed RNA molecules to produce proteins in target cells responsible for the disease. This would allow patients to take an injection and feel relief from certain symptoms of their genetic disease, though not completely reversing the malfunctioning cell.

Bio-Techne (TECH)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) derives its value from its ability to support the broader genomics industry by specializing in workflow services and products for gene therapies and genetic research. One thing in particular that makes the company stand out is its focus on creating reputable and easily replicated processes to further research in the genetic field. No biomedical research is useful if not replicated by peers and other researchers. This aspect of medicine is critical to how researchers achieve broader industry acceptance for their products.

As such, Bio-Techne has a lot to gain from selling its products and services to the broader industry as genomics research and backing continue to grow. Thus, investors should consider a long-term position in TECH stock as it begins to recover from this year’s share value losses.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Known for its commitment to developing treatments for ultra-rare genetic diseases, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) has found exceptional success in gaining FDA approval for its monoclonal antibodies and enzyme replacements. As a result, the company’s stock has grown 40% over the last 12 months, with some ups and downs along the way.

This comes from the company’s impressive EPS and revenue beats in its second quarter compared to analyst expectations. For investors, this trend will likely continue as many of RARE’s genetic treatments remain relatively newly approved, meaning that once they hit the market in full swing, the company could very well turn a serious profit.

Consequently, monitoring when these drugs become fully commercialized could be the key to getting in at the right time before the company becomes profitable and its price grows rapidly.

