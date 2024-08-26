3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Sustainable Returns

Franklin Templeton, managing assets worth $1.6 trillion as of March 2024 and boasting more than 75 years of experience, offers a diverse range of mutual funds tailored to different investment objectives such as growth, income and balanced strategies. Franklin Templeton attracts investment managers in asset categories, like stocks and bonds offering diversified portfolio options driven by expertise. Franklin Templeton emphasizes sustainable investing and prioritizes risk management, making their mutual funds a reliable investment option.

Investing in Franklin Templeton mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Franklin Templeton mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Franklin Templeton SMACS FQTEX fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks and convertible securities, preferably in large-cap companies. FQTEX advisors also invest in foreign issuers either directly or through depositary receipts.

Edward D. Perks has been the lead manager of FQTEX since Jun 3, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings are in companies like Merck (4.2%), Oracle (3.0%) and Shell (3.0%) as of Feb 29, 2024.

FQTEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.3% and 12.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.12%. FQTEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Franklin Natural Resources Fund FNRAX invests the majority of its assets in the equity and debt securities of companies in the natural resources sector. FNRAX advisors also invest their assets in smaller capitalization companies, typically those with market capitalizations below $2 billion at the time of the fund's investment.

Steve M. Land has been the lead manager of FNRAX since Mar 31, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like ConocoPhillips (4.7%), Chevron Corp (4.3%) and Exxon Mobil Corp (4%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

FNRAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.3% and 10.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76%. FNRAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Franklin Income Fund FKINX invests in a diverse portfolio of both debt and equity securities, which include common stock, fixed, floating and variable rate instruments, including secured and unsecured bonds, bonds convertible into common stock, senior floating rate and term loans, mortgage-backed securities and other asset-backed securities, debentures and shorter-term instruments.

Edward D. Perks has been the lead manager of FKINX since Apr 30, 2002. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Chevron Corp (1.6%), Lockheed Martin Corp (1.2%) and Johnson & Johnson (1.1%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

FKINX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 4.7% and 6.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.61%. FKINX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

