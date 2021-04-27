3 Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds for Decent Returns

With around $1.5 trillion assets under management as of Mar 31, 2021, Franklin Templeton Investments is a well-known global investment management firm. It offers investment management strategies and integrated risk-management solutions to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts and partnerships.

Founded in 1947, Franklin Templeton Investments offers "exceptional asset management" to clients in more than 165 countries. It has presence in 34 countries and more than 12,000 employees. Franklin Templeton Investments is the biggest cross-border fund management group in the world.

Below we share with you three top-ranked Franklin Templeton mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, their Zacks Rank and past performance.

Franklin Emerging Market Debt Opportunities Fund FEMDX aims for high total return. The fund invests the majority of its assets in debt securities of emerging market countries. Emerging market countries generally include those considered to be developing by the World Bank. FEMDX has three-year annualized returns of 2.7%.

As of the end of March 2021, FEMDX held 81 issues with 4.36% of its assets invested in Iraq (Republic Of) 5.8%.

Franklin DynaTech Fund Class A FKDNX aims for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in common stocks of companies, which the fund manager believes are leaders in innovation, take advantage of new technologies, have superior management and benefit from new industry conditions in a dynamically changing global economy. FKDNX has three-year annualized returns of 26.4%.

FKDNX has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared to the category average of 1.01%.

Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth Fund Class A FRSGX aims for long-term capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of small-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies. Its managers choose companies from a range of sectors that include information technology, consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare. The fund has returned 23.9% in the past three years.

Michael McCarthy has been one of the fund managers of FRSGX since 1993.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Franklin Templeton mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

