3 Fintech Stocks Beating the Market in 2025

Fintech stocks have been some of the market’s most exciting and volatile names in recent years. After a bruising stretch where rising interest rates weighed heavily on growth-oriented financial technology companies, the sector has found new life in 2025.

With investors now looking ahead to lower rates and continued innovation in digital banking, lending, and payments, several fintech players are starting to shine once again.

Among the leaders are three very different companies. DLocal (NASDAQ: DLO), Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM), and SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) are each carving out a distinct niche in the digital finance landscape. Together, they highlight both the diversity of the fintech sector and the reasons investors are paying closer attention.

It's also worth mentioning that all three companies have significantly outperformed the benchmark this year. Let’s take a closer look.

DLocal: Bridging the Payments Gap in Emerging Markets

DLocal specializes in cross-border payments and payouts for global merchants operating in emerging markets, providing a bridge between international companies and regions where traditional financial infrastructure lags. Despite strong fundamentals, the stock spent much of the year flying under the radar.

That perception changed dramatically following its most recent earnings release. Shares surged more than 40% in the days after results, and while they’ve since cooled off, the stock remains up nearly 20% year-to-date. At a forward P/E of around 15, the valuation still looks compelling given the company’s growth trajectory.

The Q2 report on August 13 delivered eye-catching numbers. Total Payment Volume (TPV) reached a record $9.2 billion, up 53% year-over-year and 14% sequentially, marking the third straight quarter above 50% growth. Revenue came in at $256.5 million, crushing estimates of $229.7 million, a 50% increase from last year and 18% higher than the previous quarter.

That kind of acceleration has been enough to shift sentiment. Analysts have raised their outlooks, moving consensus from Hold to Moderate Buy, with the average price target now pointing to additional upside. For investors seeking exposure to emerging market digital payments, DLocal is suddenly back on the radar.

Affirm: A Pioneer of Buy Now Pay Later

Affirm Holdings, the buy-now-pay-later pioneer, has also been enjoying a strong run in 2025. Shares are up roughly 47% year-to-date, recovering all of their heavy losses from the beginning of the year. With interest rates expected to decline and consumer spending holding up, the environment looks far more supportive for Affirm’s business model.

The company’s latest results underscored its bottom-line strength. On August 28, Affirm reported fiscal Q4 earnings that came in well ahead of expectations. EPS of 20 cents topped estimates of 11 cents, while revenue jumped nearly 33% year-over-year to $876.4 million, comfortably beating the $834.9 million consensus. The report suggested improving profitability and broad-based demand across merchants and consumers.

Affirm remains a divisive name among analysts, given its exposure to consumer credit risks. But the latest numbers have helped restore confidence. While volatility is part of the package, Affirm is positioning itself as a key player in consumer lending’s digital future.

SoFi Technologies: Standout Fintech Performer in 2025

SoFi has been one of the standout fintech performers this year, with the stock rallying more than 65% year-to-date.

Popular among retail investors, SoFi continues to evolve from a student lending specialist into a diversified digital bank with a growing suite of financial services. Its strategy of cross-selling banking, investing, and lending products under one digital roof has certainly been paying off.

The company’s Q2 results, released on July 29, were another catalyst. EPS of 8 cents beat estimates of 6 cents, while revenue of $858.2 million easily topped expectations of $804.2 million. That represented 43% year-over-year revenue growth, an acceleration from the prior year’s pace.

While it’s comfortably outpaced the market, the momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing for the stock. It’s currently consolidating near 52-week highs, in a bullish formation if the stock can push above $26 and hold there, a fresh leg higher might follow, given the importance of the $26 key level.

The Outperformance Could Continue Into Year-End

Fintech remains a volatile sector, but for investors willing to embrace the ups and downs, companies like DLocal, Affirm, and SoFi are showing what’s possible when growth meets execution.

Each is delivering outsized performance relative to the market, backed by strong earnings and renewed investor attention.

If the broader backdrop of lower interest rates and rising digital adoption and innovation continues, these names could have further room to run in the months ahead.

