3 Explosive Growth Stocks Hiding in Plain Sight

Most investors draw a line in the sand between value and growth investing without realizing that, at their core, they are essentially the same thing. Value relies on future growth potential to justify buying a beaten-down stock, and growth depends on intrinsic value to deliver returns. Recognizing this connection is key to building a forward-looking portfolio.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE: BURL), Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), and Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) are three stocks that illustrate how combining value and growth principles can reveal overlooked opportunities, particularly in sectors undergoing transformation or facing future tailwinds.

Burlington Stores: A Retail Stock That Defies Trade War Fears

When tariffs were announced for most of the United States and its trading partners in April 2025, stocks in the retail sector sold off sharply. As one of the most trade-sensitive industries, retailers like Burlington took a hit amid peak bearish sentiment. Yet, despite the tariffs remaining in place and negotiations ongoing, the market seems to have moved on.

Burlington trades at 94% of its 52-week high, and the bullish outlook appears justified. The MarketBeat consensus forecast for earnings per share (EPS) is $3.84, a significant jump of 141% from today’s EPS of $1.59. That kind of earnings acceleration supports the current price action and fuels a strong bull case.

Wall Street analysts rate Burlington stock as a Buy, with a consensus price target of about $345 per share, indicating a potential 19% upside from today’s prices. Some analysts think it could go even higher, like UBS Group analyst Jay Sole, who gave BURL stock a $430 price target, implying 48% upside potential.

Snowflake: Paying a Premium Today to Avoid Regret Tomorrow

As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more commercialized, some software companies are becoming increasingly redundant. However, that is not the case for Snowflake. The company’s cloud computing and data management services are not just immune to AI disruption; they are essential to it. AI systems require vast amounts of data storage, transfer, and management, which makes Snowflake a vital part of the ecosystem. This explains why the markets have treated SNOW so favorably in recent months.

Trading at 95% of its 52-week high, this stock is showing bullish momentum. The MarketBeat consensus price target is $255.53, reflecting an approximately 9% potential upside. Zack’s Investment Research sees Snowflake reporting $1.52 in EPS for the next 12 months, a big jump from its current EPS of $1.07. Connecting the cloud moat and this leading EPS growth can begin to justify why the market has valued Snowflake stock at a high 26.5x price-to-book (P/B) ratio—far above the computer sector average of 9.4x.

Critics may label it “overpriced,” but Snowflake’s valuation reflects expectations of superior growth in a sector with immense staying power. The overlap of AI reliance and cloud scalability makes Snowflake a textbook case of growth justifying a seemingly high valuation, a trait it shares with the best value stocks of the past.

Cameco: Fueling the Future With Uranium

While solar and wind dominate the renewable energy conversation, the reality is that current infrastructure can’t support a full transition. With the United States planning multiple AI-focused data centers across the country, electricity demand is about to surge, and nuclear energy is poised to fill the gap.

Enter Cameco, a key player in uranium mining. Institutional investors are already taking notice as Cameco saw $1.5 billion in stock purchases this past quarter. And with a recent earnings beat ($0.51 EPS vs. $0.29 expected), momentum is clearly building.

Currently, Cameco trades at a 89.1x price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, well above the mining industry’s average of 17.0x. While that may seem steep, it reflects the long-term growth story being priced in: nuclear energy becoming a critical part of global energy infrastructure.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.