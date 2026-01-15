3 Energy Mutual Funds That Deserve Your Attention

The war between Israel and the Palestine-based militant group Hamas has affected the global supply chain. Also, the Russia-Ukraine war prompted several governments, including the United States, to impose sanctions on Russian oil and energy. The Venezuela situation, too, is developing fast.

Crude prices have gone up on supply concerns from Russia, which is one of the world’s biggest producers of the commodity. Prices have risen further after the U.S. government imposed a ban on the import of oil and other energy products.

Geopolitical tensions are likely to keep markets volatile for some time, with the energy sector making the most of the opportunity. So, investing in funds with exposure to energy equities is expected to help in the near term.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked energy mutual funds, viz.,T. Rowe Price New Era PRNEX, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 MLPFX and Fidelity Natural Resources Fund FNARX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

T. Rowe Price New Era generally allocates most assets to natural resource stocks, which can gain from rising inflation, while also holding select growth companies without direct resource ownership.

T. Rowe Price New Era has three-year annualized returns of 7.9%. As of September 2025, PRNEX held 109 issues, with 4.4% of its assets invested in Shell Plc.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 focuses mainly on master limited partnerships (MLPs) and related securities. Its investments center on companies involved in transporting, storing, processing, refining, marketing, exploring, producing and mining activities tied to minerals and natural resources, aiming to capture growth across the energy value chain.

Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 has three-year annualized returns of 20.1%. Stuart Cartner has been one of the fund managers of MLPFX since 2010.

Fidelity Natural Resources Fund primarily invests in securities of companies focused on natural resources and precious metals. FNARX advisors apply fundamental analysis, evaluating factors like an issuer’s financial health and industry standing, to identify suitable investments and build the portfolio.

Fidelity Natural Resources Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.4%. FNARX has an expense ratio of 0.69%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all energy mutualfunds, investors can click here to see the complete list of energy mutual funds.

