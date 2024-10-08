3 Empower Mutual Funds to Add to Your Portfolio

Empower is an open-end investment company that has been in the industry for over three decades and offers a selection of over 40 mutual funds, across various asset classes and strategies, including active, passive, target date, and guaranteed income funds. The mutual funds are managed by Empower Capital Management (ECM) which currently manages assets of $125 billion. The majority of funds are sub-advised by these advisors who make decisions regarding the investment of fund assets meticulously. All these elements contribute to making Empower mutual fund a compelling option for investment.

We have chosen three Empower mutual funds — Empower Small Cap Value Inv MXLSX, Empower Large Cap Value Inv MXEQX and Empower Large Cap Growth Inv MXLGX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Empower Small Cap Value Inv fund invests in equity securities of small-cap companies. MXLSX advisors categorize small-cap companies based on their market capitalization, aligning with the range defined by the Russell 2000 Value Index during the initial acquisition.

Joseph R. Gatz has been the lead manager of MXLSX since Dec. 31, 2000. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Weatherford International plc (1.8%), Moog Inc. (1.3%) and Vontier Corp (1.2%) as of June 30, 2024.

MXLSX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.3% and 10.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.09%. MXLSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1, 2, and 3 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Empower Large Cap Value Inv fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities of large-cap companies.

Darren A. Jaroch has been the lead manager of MXEQX since Sep. 24, 2012. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (2.4%), QUALCOMM Inc (2.3%) and Microsoft Corp (2.3%) as of June 30, 2024.

MXEQX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.6% and 14%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.96%. MXEQX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Empower Large Cap Growth Inv fund invests in equity securities of large-cap companies. MXLGX advisors also choose to invest in foreign securities.

Andrew Acheson has been the lead manager of MXLGX since Sept. 30, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (8.9%), Amazon.com, Inc. (7.2%) and Alphabet Inc. (6.1%) as of June 30, 2024.

MXLGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8% and 17.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.98%. MXLGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

