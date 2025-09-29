3 Emerging Stocks You Haven't Heard Much From This Cycle

Most investors find overseas stocks appealing, sparking curiosity alongside reasonable fears. Trusting a company with one's hard-earned money requires a compelling thesis, which allows trust to be built and capital to be put to work outside the United States.

This is a crucial perspective today, as the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 indexes are trading near all-time high valuations.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs recently reiterated their bullish case for emerging equities. They expect them to continue outperforming as central banks worldwide begin what could be a multi-year easing cycle. A downtrend in the dollar index also acts as a strong tailwind for overseas valuations.

This is where investors can build an emerging market watchlist featuring some of the strongest names in the technology sector, holding significant market shares and carrying sufficient growth momentum to deliver on these upside promises. Names like NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI), and Telecom Argentina (NYSE: TEO) best fit this description and are under the radar of most big players, giving retail traders a significant edge.

NIO’s Financials Run Away From Its Price Today

Digging into NIO's latest quarterly earnings results will reveal to retail investors what is happening behind the scenes for this emerging Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker. In competition with other big brands across Asia’s powerhouse, NIO often falls behind in attention and coverage, but that’s an opportunity for everyone else.

This $18.2 billion company is far from being asleep, as its press release reported deliveries rising to 72,056 vehicles for the second quarter of 2025. Compared to the same quarter in 2024, which delivered only 57,373 units, a 25% increase in demand should be sufficient evidence for investors to see that this is a proven product that consumers increasingly seek.

One issue most face when considering NIO stock is that the company has yet to make a net profit, which creates a ticking clock for it to reach profitability before issues start to arise. However, the momentum seen in deliveries and demand is sufficient for markets to confidently project profitability in the coming quarters and years.

That is why NIO trades at a price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 18.6x compared to the auto sector’s 2.9x average. A willingness to overpay to access the company’s book value demonstrates confidence in its future potential. This is expected to be realized through a few more quarters of growing deliveries and economies of scale, leading to increased efficiency and a potential net profit.

MercadoLibre’s Market Share Can’t be Ignored

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is the leader in North American e-commerce sales; there’s no debating that. However, South America’s leader is MercadoLibre, exposing this name to one of the fastest-growing middle classes in the region.

As disposable income grows in countries like Brazil, Argentina, and other large economies in the region, MercadoLibre’s revenue and earnings expectations are also expected to rise. Far from just being a good story, MercadoLibre shows this future momentum in earnings per share (EPS) forecasts for the coming quarters.

MarketBeat’s consensus shows MercadoLibre delivering $13.79 in EPS for the fourth quarter of 2025, roughly 34% above today’s reported $10.31 in earnings. For a $126.3 billion company, achieving double-digit EPS growth is not common, indicating to investors the upside theme now present in the company.

Some Wall Street analysts shared this opinion, such as Deepak Mathiavanan from Cantor Fitzgerald, who raised his rating to "Overweight" and a price target of $2,900 on the stock in September 2025. Compared to the consensus of $2,828.33 today, this view implies an additional 16% upside potential in the company.

Telecom Argentina’s Near Monopoly Status

With a population of just under 47 million, Argentina’s population is now being exposed to the growth in 5G and fiber technology at a rapid rate. For personal or business purposes, introducing new services will help increase productivity and profits in companies that meet this new demand.

That’s where Telecom Argentina becomes an interesting setup, as its latest investor presentation shows the company serves 34.6 million active users; investors can quickly see that this company is tapped into 74% of the total population in Argentina. By all standards, this is another strong “near monopoly” status company showing much promise.

As President Javier Milei initiates a multi-year reform of the country’s economy, some expect the net result to be increased disposable income and the privatization of specific companies, providing a tailwind for corporate earnings nationwide. In other words, communications technology will play a central role in this revolution.

Savvy institutions see the writing on the wall, as Mirae Asset Global ETFs Holdings built up a stake worth $21.9 million in August 2025, alongside BNP Paribas, which held a $1.3 million position. Wall Street analysts have set a target price of $10.23 per share, representing a 36.2% upside compared to today’s prices.

All told, it makes little sense for this company to be trading at only $3.2 billion in market capitalization while holding almost three-fourths of an industry that is reeling in billions per year, and that’s an opportunity for retail investors to take advantage of.

